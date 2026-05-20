New Harry Enfield & Sue Johnston Feature Film Releases On June 1St

Welcome to Borovia is an unusual and quirky British comedy in the setting of a faraway cash-strapped state, governed by an unpopular ruling party desperate to hang on to power.

In fact with ministerial backstabbing coming strongly back into fashion at the moment, the film perhaps has a special relevance right now.

Harry Enfield is the disgruntled President Stepanov presiding over his bickering Cabinet Ministers played by an excellent British support cast. Sue Johnston becomes pivotal as the ever-faithful cleaning lady with a useful dose of commonsense lacking in her supposed superiors.

Key links:

The Trailer:

Press Release:

Visual assets (stills etc):

IMDB film listing:

to Borovi

For any further info contact:

Douglas Kemdie Press Liaison

07946 420429 [email protected]