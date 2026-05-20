As The Semiconductor Index Soars 64%, Moneyflare Introduces AI Trading Bot For Real-Time Strategy Automation

LONDON, May 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - MoneyFlare announced the launch of its AI Trading Bot, an AI-powered trading tool designed for real-time market monitoring and automated strategy execution. The platform aims to help users participate in crypto and stock-related markets through a more simplified automated trading experience.

The launch comes as semiconductor and AI chip-related stocks continue to attract strong market attention. Recent market data shows that the semiconductor index has recorded a significant rally, rising by approximately 64% amid AI infrastructure expansion, chip demand, and capital inflows into technology stocks. This trend highlights how artificial intelligence is accelerating changes in market rhythm, sector rotation, and investor attention.







As interest grows around AI chips, data centers, cloud computing, and high-performance computing, everyday traders are facing denser market signals. Price movement, sector shifts, technical indicators, and market sentiment are changing more quickly, increasing demand for real-time data analysis and automated trading tools.

MoneyFlare's AI Trading Bot was introduced in response to this changing market environment. Through AI-driven market analysis, quantitative models, and automated execution workflows, the platform helps users track market changes more conveniently and participate in crypto and stock-related trading scenarios in a more systematic way.

“Active movement in semiconductor and AI infrastructure sectors reflects a market environment that is becoming more data-driven and speed-driven,” said a MoneyFlare spokesperson.“MoneyFlare aims to help more users experience real-time strategy automation through its AI Trading Bot, without requiring them to manually manage complex trading workflows.”

The MoneyFlare AI Trading Bot is built around real-time analysis, automated execution, and ease of use. Users do not need to constantly monitor charts, manually identify every market signal, or build complex strategies on their own. Through AI-supported trading workflows, the platform helps users access automated trading in a more structured way.



Real-time market monitoring: The system continuously tracks crypto and stock-related market activity, helping users follow market changes more efficiently.

Fully automated AI trading workflow: Supports data analysis, strategy identification, trade execution, and activity management to reduce manual operation.

Free start experience: New users can use the platform's entry-level experience option to understand the basic workflow of AI automated trading.

Easy to get started: The platform simplifies the complex parameter setup often associated with traditional trading bots, making it suitable for users who want to start quickly. Managed strategy execution: Users do not need to build complex trading systems independently, as MoneyFlare provides automated support through AI-driven workflows.

MoneyFlare stated that the launch of the AI Trading Bot is an important step in the company's continued development of its automated trading platform. As semiconductor, AI chip, and technology stock-related market activity increases, traders need faster information processing and clearer strategy execution tools.

The platform does not require users to have a professional quantitative trading background. Users can create an account, review available AI trading options, and begin experiencing automated trading workflows through MoneyFlare.

MoneyFlare said it will continue improving its AI trading infrastructure with a focus on AI data analysis, automated execution, user experience, and multi-market use cases.

The strong rise in the semiconductor index reflects continued market attention on AI chips, computing infrastructure, and data center expansion. As artificial intelligence applications continue to grow, companies such as Nvidia, Intel, Micron, AMD, and other chip and infrastructure-related firms have become important reference points for tracking technology market trends.

This shift is not only affecting long-term investors. It is also influencing short-term traders and everyday market participants. AI-related stocks are moving faster, market signals are appearing more frequently, and trading conditions are becoming more dynamic. As a result, users increasingly need tools that can help with data screening, signal recognition, and automated execution.

MoneyFlare believes that momentum in AI chips and the semiconductor industry is pushing trading tools from manual analysis toward automated execution. Through its AI Trading Bo, MoneyFlare aims to help users access real-time strategy automation more easily and track market activity more efficiently across fast-moving crypto and stock-related markets.

MoneyFlare is an AI-driven trading platform focused on automated trading across crypto and stock-related market scenarios. The platform combines artificial intelligence, quantitative trading models, market data analysis, and automated execution tools to help users access a more simplified trading experience.

MoneyFlare is designed for users who want AI-supported trading workflows without manually managing every market signal, strategy adjustment, or execution step.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

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