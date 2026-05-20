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Indigo Signs a Heads of Terms Agreement to Explore the Acquisition of Aqua Comms’ Network Operations Centre (NOC)
(MENAFN- Ilex Content Strategies) The Newcastle-based NOC would expand Indigo’s global offering, giving hyperscalers, subsea cable owners and carriers additional 24x7x365 network operations capabilities.
Magor, UK – 19 May 2026 – Indigo Telecom Group, a strategic partner for critical digital infrastructure, has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) with Aqua Comms, an EXA Infrastructure company, to explore the acquisition of its Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Newcastle, UK. Under the terms of the HoT, the Aqua Comms NOC Team would be integrated into Indigo’s global NOC services.
Indigo operates global NOCs in Denver, US and Magor, Wales. The addition of the Newcastle NOC expands its 24x7x365 monitoring and support for critical digital infrastructure with additional expertise and resources. Indigo serves hyperscalers, subsea cable owners, carriers and a range of fixed and mobile network providers. Its NOC services provide customers with proactive monitoring, rapid fault response, service assurance and greater operational resilience across complex network environments.
“The Aqua Comms NOC team brings significant subsea cable expertise and operational experience to Indigo. We’re excited to welcome the Team to Indigo and add further specialist capabilities to our NOC offering,” said Michel Robert, CEO at Indigo. “The acquisition will strengthen our ability to deliver the uptime, control and hyperscale performance our customers expect.”
Indigo’s NOC services support the full-service lifecycle, following ITIL 4 framework for delivery of services, including management of third-parties. The Team also manages service commissioning, provisioning, capacity management, out-of-hours and ad hoc support, and bespoke monthly reporting, giving customers a structured operating model for critical network environments. Some of the largest subsea cable systems in the world trust Indigo to deliver operational excellence, accountability and trusted execution across a global footprint.
“Aqua Comms built a world-class NOC in Newcastle, a team with deep subsea knowledge and a track record of operational excellence. As EXA scales globally, consolidating our network operations is the right strategic step, and Aqua Comms customers will continue to be supported without disruption through EXA's NOC. The fact that this is an exceptional team is precisely why transferring them to Indigo makes sense. Indigo is growing its footprint across the global subsea industry, and this move puts that expertise on a bigger stage. That is the right outcome for the team and for the industry,” commented Jim Fagan, CEO Exa Infrastructure.
EXA Infrastructure completed the acquisition of Aqua Comms in December 2025. Aqua Comms owned and operated America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1) and CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2) subsea cables as well as participating in the Amitié cable system (AEC-3) consortium.
The transaction remains subject to final agreement and customary approvals. Further updates will be provided as the process progresses.
About Indigo
Indigo is a strategic operational partner for critical digital infrastructure. The company designs, deploys, supports and scales digital infrastructure through a unified global operating model that provides customers with control, consistency and assured performance.
Founded in 1998, Indigo has refined its delivery model over nearly three decades to support mission-critical infrastructure at scale. The company delivers consistent, SLA-driven execution across key global markets through a network of more than 3,500 engineers operating in 90+ countries. It operates 24/7 Network and Security Operations Centres and a global service desk, managing more than 30,000 incidents annually with clear ownership, escalation and accountability.
Indigo is trusted by hyperscalers, subsea network operators, data centre providers, carriers and network service providers to deploy and operate critical digital infrastructure.
About EXA Infrastructure
EXA Infrastructure is an award-winning portfolio company of I Squared Capital and one of the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platforms throughout Europe, connecting North America and Asia via the Middle East. With over 20 years of experience in building resilient networks, EXA Infrastructure provides the critical modern infrastructure and unrivalled engineering expertise that serves as the backbone for digital and economic growth. This includes mission-critical networks for governments and enterprises, hyperscale infrastructure for the world’s most innovative and influential businesses, and ultra-low latency, high bandwidth networks for financial, gaming and broadcast services.
Magor, UK – 19 May 2026 – Indigo Telecom Group, a strategic partner for critical digital infrastructure, has signed a Heads of Terms (HoT) with Aqua Comms, an EXA Infrastructure company, to explore the acquisition of its Network Operations Centre (NOC) in Newcastle, UK. Under the terms of the HoT, the Aqua Comms NOC Team would be integrated into Indigo’s global NOC services.
Indigo operates global NOCs in Denver, US and Magor, Wales. The addition of the Newcastle NOC expands its 24x7x365 monitoring and support for critical digital infrastructure with additional expertise and resources. Indigo serves hyperscalers, subsea cable owners, carriers and a range of fixed and mobile network providers. Its NOC services provide customers with proactive monitoring, rapid fault response, service assurance and greater operational resilience across complex network environments.
“The Aqua Comms NOC team brings significant subsea cable expertise and operational experience to Indigo. We’re excited to welcome the Team to Indigo and add further specialist capabilities to our NOC offering,” said Michel Robert, CEO at Indigo. “The acquisition will strengthen our ability to deliver the uptime, control and hyperscale performance our customers expect.”
Indigo’s NOC services support the full-service lifecycle, following ITIL 4 framework for delivery of services, including management of third-parties. The Team also manages service commissioning, provisioning, capacity management, out-of-hours and ad hoc support, and bespoke monthly reporting, giving customers a structured operating model for critical network environments. Some of the largest subsea cable systems in the world trust Indigo to deliver operational excellence, accountability and trusted execution across a global footprint.
“Aqua Comms built a world-class NOC in Newcastle, a team with deep subsea knowledge and a track record of operational excellence. As EXA scales globally, consolidating our network operations is the right strategic step, and Aqua Comms customers will continue to be supported without disruption through EXA's NOC. The fact that this is an exceptional team is precisely why transferring them to Indigo makes sense. Indigo is growing its footprint across the global subsea industry, and this move puts that expertise on a bigger stage. That is the right outcome for the team and for the industry,” commented Jim Fagan, CEO Exa Infrastructure.
EXA Infrastructure completed the acquisition of Aqua Comms in December 2025. Aqua Comms owned and operated America Europe Connect-1 (AEC-1), America Europe Connect-2 (AEC-2), CeltixConnect-1 (CC-1) and CeltixConnect-2 (CC-2) subsea cables as well as participating in the Amitié cable system (AEC-3) consortium.
The transaction remains subject to final agreement and customary approvals. Further updates will be provided as the process progresses.
About Indigo
Indigo is a strategic operational partner for critical digital infrastructure. The company designs, deploys, supports and scales digital infrastructure through a unified global operating model that provides customers with control, consistency and assured performance.
Founded in 1998, Indigo has refined its delivery model over nearly three decades to support mission-critical infrastructure at scale. The company delivers consistent, SLA-driven execution across key global markets through a network of more than 3,500 engineers operating in 90+ countries. It operates 24/7 Network and Security Operations Centres and a global service desk, managing more than 30,000 incidents annually with clear ownership, escalation and accountability.
Indigo is trusted by hyperscalers, subsea network operators, data centre providers, carriers and network service providers to deploy and operate critical digital infrastructure.
About EXA Infrastructure
EXA Infrastructure is an award-winning portfolio company of I Squared Capital and one of the largest dedicated digital infrastructure platforms throughout Europe, connecting North America and Asia via the Middle East. With over 20 years of experience in building resilient networks, EXA Infrastructure provides the critical modern infrastructure and unrivalled engineering expertise that serves as the backbone for digital and economic growth. This includes mission-critical networks for governments and enterprises, hyperscale infrastructure for the world’s most innovative and influential businesses, and ultra-low latency, high bandwidth networks for financial, gaming and broadcast services.
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