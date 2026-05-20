403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo ranked 7th among official OMODA and JAECOO dealers in Russia of 2025
(MENAFN- Abtodom) The annual dealer conference of the OMODA and JAECOO brands was held in St. Petersburg on April 14, 2026. The event focused on summing up the results of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.
The conference was divided into three parts. The first part was the official conference. The second part included a visit to the AGR Automotive Group plant in St. Petersburg. A reception for event participants concluded the evening. Representatives of the OMODA and JAECOO brands including the heads of sales, development and marketing addressed the guests. They shared their results for 2025 and presented their development strategy for 2026.
Three dealerships in each region were recognized for their highest sales growth in Q1 2026. OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo demonstrated a 117% increase thanks to its successful operation in 2025, ranking 7th among 172 dealerships of the two brands in Russia. 594 new vehicles were sold at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo over the past year. The JAECOO J7 model accounted for 32% of sales with 192 crossovers sold. Customers chose it for its outstanding technical characteristics and elegant design.
OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo is a modern official dealership of the OMODA and JAECOO brands. Customers can better explore all the brands' models there. Sales managers provide personal consultations and test-drives on various routes including city and off-road conditions. The OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo service station has a high throughput capacity allowing customers to service their vehicles quickly and without waiting in line.
"It's no secret that 2025 was full of challenges and difficulties. But for the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo team there are no obstacles to delivering outstanding results and striving for leadership even in the most turbulent times", - Elsa Sapova, Head of Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, noted.
The conference was divided into three parts. The first part was the official conference. The second part included a visit to the AGR Automotive Group plant in St. Petersburg. A reception for event participants concluded the evening. Representatives of the OMODA and JAECOO brands including the heads of sales, development and marketing addressed the guests. They shared their results for 2025 and presented their development strategy for 2026.
Three dealerships in each region were recognized for their highest sales growth in Q1 2026. OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo demonstrated a 117% increase thanks to its successful operation in 2025, ranking 7th among 172 dealerships of the two brands in Russia. 594 new vehicles were sold at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo over the past year. The JAECOO J7 model accounted for 32% of sales with 192 crossovers sold. Customers chose it for its outstanding technical characteristics and elegant design.
OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo is a modern official dealership of the OMODA and JAECOO brands. Customers can better explore all the brands' models there. Sales managers provide personal consultations and test-drives on various routes including city and off-road conditions. The OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo service station has a high throughput capacity allowing customers to service their vehicles quickly and without waiting in line.
"It's no secret that 2025 was full of challenges and difficulties. But for the OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo team there are no obstacles to delivering outstanding results and striving for leadership even in the most turbulent times", - Elsa Sapova, Head of Sales at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, noted.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment