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A new cozy café at AVTODOM BMW MKAD offers coffee, a lounge and a business area for the dealership's guests and customers
(MENAFN- Abtodom) A new cozy café for customers has opened at AVTODOM BMW MKAD. It is located in the renovated waiting area. This space will become a new focal point for the dealership's guests. They can relax comfortably in the lounge area or, if needed, even hold a business meeting in the functional coworking space.
The new café has become part of the dealership's customer area. Guests can enjoy several types of aromatic coffee, fresh pastries, light snacks and desserts. Sandwiches and salads are available for lunch. The café's interior is designed in a modern minimalist style. Natural materials: wood, stone and cotton are used in the decor. Soft lighting creates a calm atmosphere. Separate coworking areas are available. High-speed wireless internet and charging stations for phones and laptops are available in the café.
BMW cars are available for purchase at AVTODOM BMW MKAD. Service center, warranty repairs and seasonal maintenance are also available to customers.
A wide selection of BMW cars is available at the dealership. For example, the BMW X3 has become one of the best-sellers of recent months. The car stands out with its modern design, spacious interior and high-tech features, including a curved display and a suite of intelligent driver assistance systems.
"The opening of the new café at AVTODOM BMW MKAD is another step in developing customer service and creating a special atmosphere of hospitality. We are pleased to offer our guests a high level of service and the opportunity to spend time in comfort. Some will enjoy a freshly brewed coffee while the technician works on their car, while others will hold a business meeting or read a book in the lounge area," – Elena Chistyakova, Director of AVTODOM West division, commented.
The new café has become part of the dealership's customer area. Guests can enjoy several types of aromatic coffee, fresh pastries, light snacks and desserts. Sandwiches and salads are available for lunch. The café's interior is designed in a modern minimalist style. Natural materials: wood, stone and cotton are used in the decor. Soft lighting creates a calm atmosphere. Separate coworking areas are available. High-speed wireless internet and charging stations for phones and laptops are available in the café.
BMW cars are available for purchase at AVTODOM BMW MKAD. Service center, warranty repairs and seasonal maintenance are also available to customers.
A wide selection of BMW cars is available at the dealership. For example, the BMW X3 has become one of the best-sellers of recent months. The car stands out with its modern design, spacious interior and high-tech features, including a curved display and a suite of intelligent driver assistance systems.
"The opening of the new café at AVTODOM BMW MKAD is another step in developing customer service and creating a special atmosphere of hospitality. We are pleased to offer our guests a high level of service and the opportunity to spend time in comfort. Some will enjoy a freshly brewed coffee while the technician works on their car, while others will hold a business meeting or read a book in the lounge area," – Elena Chistyakova, Director of AVTODOM West division, commented.
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