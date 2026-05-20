EU Reaches Provisional Deal On US Tariffs

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

BRUSSELS, May 20 (Bernama-dpa) -- Representatives of EU member states and the European Parliament have reached an agreement on the implementation of the controversial tariff deal with the United States, reported German news agency (dpa).

The Cypriot EU Council presidency said early on Wednesday that negotiators "have just reached a provisional agreement on two regulations enacting the EU's tariff reductions set in the EU-US Joint Statement."

Under the pressure of recent threats by US President Donald Trump, EU representatives agreed overnight to, among other things, eliminate remaining customs duties on US industrial goods.

--BERNAMA-dpa