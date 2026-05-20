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U.S. Return To Conflict With Iran Will Lead To Surprises - Iranian FM

U.S. Return To Conflict With Iran Will Lead To Surprises - Iranian FM


2026-05-20 01:06:42
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 20. A resumption of US attacks on Iran will lead to many surprises, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"With lessons learned and knowledge we gained, return to war will feature many more surprises," he wrote.

The minister noted that months after initiation of war on Iran, US Congress acknowledges loss of dozens of aircraft worth billions.

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Trend News Agency

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