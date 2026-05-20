Flower Of Life Launches Professional Cupping Therapy In Portsmouth

MENAFN - Market Press Release) May 19, 2026 1:01 am - Flower of Life has launched professional cupping therapy in Portsmouth to support muscle recovery, improve circulation, and provide natural pain relief. The new service responds to growing demand for holistic wellness treatments among residents.

Portsmouth, United Kingdom - Flower of Life has announced the launch of professional cupping therapy in Portsmouth. The new service has been introduced to help local residents improve muscle recovery, reduce tension, and support natural pain relief.

Cupping therapy is a traditional healing treatment that uses gentle suction cups placed on the skin. The suction helps increase blood flow, release tight muscles, and support the body's natural healing process. Across the UK, more people are turning to alternative therapy and holistic wellness treatments to manage stress and muscle pain.

Flower of Life already provides massage therapy, including deep tissue massage and relaxing treatments. The addition of cupping therapy strengthens the clinic's focus on muscle health, circulation, and overall well-being.

Growing Demand for Natural Pain Relief in Portsmouth

Many Portsmouth residents experience muscle stiffness due to office work, sports training, physical labour, and daily stress. Long hours of sitting can cause back pain, neck tension, and shoulder tightness. Athletes and gym-goers often deal with muscle soreness and fatigue.

Cupping therapy offers a natural and drug-free way to manage these issues. It supports circulation, reduces muscle tension, and may help improve flexibility.

How Cupping Therapy Works

During a session, small cups are placed on targeted areas such as the back, shoulders, or legs. A gentle suction lifts the skin and soft tissue. This encourages blood circulation and helps release deep muscle tension.

Clients may notice round marks on the skin after treatment. These marks are temporary and usually fade within a few days. The therapy is safe when performed by trained professionals.

Supporting the Portsmouth Wellness Community

Flower of Life introduced cupping therapy in response to increasing demand for integrative health services in Portsmouth. More residents are seeking preventative care and natural recovery solutions instead of relying only on medication.

The founder of Flower of Life said,“We are proud to expand our services with professional cupping therapy. Our goal is to support the local community with safe, effective, and holistic treatments.”

The clinic continues to provide a calm and welcoming environment focused on client comfort and professional care.

For more information, visit:

About Flower of Life

Flower of Life is a Portsmouth-based wellness clinic offering massage therapy, deep tissue massage, relaxing treatments, cupping therapy, and male grooming services. The clinic is committed to helping the local community improve comfort, recovery, and overall well-being through natural health solutions.

Contact Information

Mail:...

Phone: 07427636692