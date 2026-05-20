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University Of Birmingham Dubai Invites Applications For Bsc In Biomedical Science
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) May 19, 2026: The University of Birmingham Dubai is now inviting applications from Indian students for its BSc in Biomedical Science, a course that helps students embark on their journey in biomedical science by exploring the intricacies of the human body and the mechanisms underpinning disease.
The programme provides a strong foundation in biomedical science while preparing students to contribute meaningfully to the field. Alongside core scientific knowledge, students develop transferable research skills - such as data analysis and interpretation - and engage with the ethical and social dimensions of modern medical science. Teaching takes place in facilities designed to encourage collaboration and interdisciplinary learning.
Students study at the forefront of biomedical science and gain first-hand insight into how research drives clinical advancement. Delivered through a blend of online and in-person teaching by subject experts, the programme offers the same high-quality curriculum as the University's UK campus. This unique approach provides access to state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in both Dubai and the UK.
Graduates earn the same University of Birmingham degree as UK-based students, develop strong research and transferable skills, and benefit from a continually updated curriculum that reflects the latest developments in biomedical science. Students may study in Dubai for the first two years and, if they choose, complete their final year in the UK. Throughout the programme they are guided by academic experts engaged in cutting-edge research.
Programme delivery:
Assessment is delivered through a range of formats to support students as they adapt to new modes of learning. At the beginning of each module, students receive clear information on assessment methods and timelines, and feedback is provided within four weeks to support ongoing development. Assessment varies by module and may include coursework such as essays, group and individual presentations, laboratory-based work and formal examinations.
Course dates: September 2026
Entry Requirements:
· Indian applicants should have an overall average of 85% – 90% in Class XII, with minimum 85% in two science subjects, one of which must be Biology or Chemistry, and the second from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics.
· For other state boards, applicants should have an overall average of 95% in Class XII, with minimum 90% in two science subjects, one of which must be Biology or Chemistry, and the second from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics.
English Language Requirements: Students will need standard XII English at 70% or 75?pending on the state board, or IELTS 6.5 overall.
Tuition: The annual tuition fee for 2026 entry is AED 156,718(INR 41,13,847 appx.) per year of study and can be paid in instalments.
Scholarship: Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all students, and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For scholarships, please visit:
Application process: Applications for September 2026 are open. To apply for the programme, students need to submit their applications and supporting documents online.
For a personal consultation with the in-country representatives, please write to [email protected]
About The University of Birmingham
The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities.
The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.
The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus, bringing the heritage, prestige, and global recognition of the UK campus to Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai's iconic award-winning new campus is embedded with cutting-edge technology, allowing innovative, multidisciplinary teaching and learning to deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai. The campus recently won a Special Prize in the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.
The programme provides a strong foundation in biomedical science while preparing students to contribute meaningfully to the field. Alongside core scientific knowledge, students develop transferable research skills - such as data analysis and interpretation - and engage with the ethical and social dimensions of modern medical science. Teaching takes place in facilities designed to encourage collaboration and interdisciplinary learning.
Students study at the forefront of biomedical science and gain first-hand insight into how research drives clinical advancement. Delivered through a blend of online and in-person teaching by subject experts, the programme offers the same high-quality curriculum as the University's UK campus. This unique approach provides access to state-of-the-art laboratory facilities in both Dubai and the UK.
Graduates earn the same University of Birmingham degree as UK-based students, develop strong research and transferable skills, and benefit from a continually updated curriculum that reflects the latest developments in biomedical science. Students may study in Dubai for the first two years and, if they choose, complete their final year in the UK. Throughout the programme they are guided by academic experts engaged in cutting-edge research.
Programme delivery:
Assessment is delivered through a range of formats to support students as they adapt to new modes of learning. At the beginning of each module, students receive clear information on assessment methods and timelines, and feedback is provided within four weeks to support ongoing development. Assessment varies by module and may include coursework such as essays, group and individual presentations, laboratory-based work and formal examinations.
Course dates: September 2026
Entry Requirements:
· Indian applicants should have an overall average of 85% – 90% in Class XII, with minimum 85% in two science subjects, one of which must be Biology or Chemistry, and the second from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics.
· For other state boards, applicants should have an overall average of 95% in Class XII, with minimum 90% in two science subjects, one of which must be Biology or Chemistry, and the second from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, or Physics.
English Language Requirements: Students will need standard XII English at 70% or 75?pending on the state board, or IELTS 6.5 overall.
Tuition: The annual tuition fee for 2026 entry is AED 156,718(INR 41,13,847 appx.) per year of study and can be paid in instalments.
Scholarship: Scholarship options at the University of Birmingham Dubai are designed to benefit all students, and the financial rewards can be carried forward through the entire programme across the foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate levels. For scholarships, please visit:
Application process: Applications for September 2026 are open. To apply for the programme, students need to submit their applications and supporting documents online.
For a personal consultation with the in-country representatives, please write to [email protected]
About The University of Birmingham
The University of Birmingham is a global top 100 university and a member of the elite Russell Group of UK universities.
The University of Birmingham was established by Queen Victoria in 1900 as Great Britain's first civic university, where students from all religions and backgrounds were accepted on an equal basis. Renowned for its research excellence, the University's researchers have received 10 Nobel Prizes. From pioneering organ transplants, discovering gravitational waves and furthering understanding of Shakespeare, to developing cures for cancer, advances in robotics and revealing the structure of DNA, the University has been at the forefront of some of the most ground-breaking discoveries of the last 100 years.
The University of Birmingham Dubai adheres to the same teaching standards and values as the Birmingham campus, bringing the heritage, prestige, and global recognition of the UK campus to Dubai. The University of Birmingham Dubai's iconic award-winning new campus is embedded with cutting-edge technology, allowing innovative, multidisciplinary teaching and learning to deliver an educational experience like no other in Dubai. The campus recently won a Special Prize in the prestigious Prix Versailles architecture and design awards.
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