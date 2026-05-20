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SUBC - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 13.00 TODAY


2026-05-20 01:01:43
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) * Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A.
* Ex. date: 20 May 2026
* Dividend amount: NOK 13.00
* Announced currency: Norwegian Krone

Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Director, Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.



MENAFN20052026004107003653ID1111141571



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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