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SUBC - EX. DIVIDEND NOK 13.00 TODAY
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) * Issuer: Subsea 7 S.A.
* Ex. date: 20 May 2026
* Dividend amount: NOK 13.00
* Announced currency: Norwegian Krone
Contact for investment community enquiries:
* Ex. date: 20 May 2026
* Dividend amount: NOK 13.00
* Announced currency: Norwegian Krone
Contact for investment community enquiries:
Katherine Tonks
Director, Investor Relations
Tel +44 20 8210 5568
...
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