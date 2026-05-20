Pepe Plays Antony Varghese In 'Kattalan'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 20 (IANS) The makers of director Paul George's pan-Indian Malayalam film 'Kattalan', featuring actor Pepe in the lead, have now disclosed that he plays a character called Antony Varghese in the film.

Interestingly, Antony Varghese is the original name of the actor and he was often referred to as Pepe after he played the character Vincent Pepe in his earlier film, 'Angamaly Diaries'.

Cube Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its Instagram handle to make the announcement.

It wrote, "Kattalan Character Reveal #1 - Pepe as Antony Varghese. KATTALAN Worldwide Release on May 28. Get ready for the HUNT. Worldwide Release on May 28,2026."

The makers have also disclosed that Telugu actor Sunil plays a character called Maari while Tamil actress Dushara Vijayan played a character called Lucy in their film.

While Kabir Duhan Singh plays Eddy, Parth Tiwarii plays a character called Roby in the film. Raj Tirandasu, who impressed audiences with his performance in pan-Indian film Pushpa, will be seen playing a character called Maari 95 in the film.

The makers of the film had earlier welcomed ace music director Ravi Basrur on board the unit of the film. The announcement had come as a surprise to many as earlier, the production house had announced Ajaneesh Loknath, the musical genius behind 'Kantara 2', as the film's music composer.

In February this year, the makers had announced that shooting for their film had been wrapped up. While the makers had previously announced that the film would hit screens on May 14 this year, the announcement on completion of filming had only May mentioned and the date of release missing in it.

The production house had won hearts when late last year, it paid tribute to the stuntmen who had worked on the film.

The production house had then released the footage of a four-wheeler turning turtle during the filming of a stunt sequence and offered their salutations to brave stuntmen, whose courage enabled film units to shoot such sequences.

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. For the unaware, producer Shareef Muhammed of Cubes Entertainments, best known for making the blockbuster 'Marco', is back with his next ambitious venture titled 'Kattalan', a high-octane pan-Indian action thriller that is being directed by Paul George.

While actor Antony Varghese (Pepe) and actress Rajisha Vijayan play the lead in the film, it will also feature Rapper Baby Jean, Telugu actor Sunil, best known for his performances in blockbusters like 'Pushpa: The Rise' (2021), 'Pushpa 2' (2024) and 'Jailer' (2023), actor Kabir Duhan Singh, known for his intense screen presence and powerful performances across multiple languages and veteran Malayalam actors Jagadeesh and Siddique in pivotal roles.

Story for the film has been penned by Paul George, Joby Varghese and Jero Jacob. The dynamic trio is making its sensational writing debut with 'Kattalan'. Sources say that the writers have blended raw storytelling energy with cinematic vision to craft a gritty, high-stakes narrative that thrusts audiences deep into the world of power, betrayal, and the deadly missions.

The film has choreography by Sharief. Costumes for the film are by Dhanya Balakrishnan and cinematography is by Renadive. Editing for the film is by Shameer Muhammed.