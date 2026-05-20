Twisha Sharma's Death: Co-Star Swetaa Varma In Shock, Remembers Her

Actor Twisha Sharma's co-star Swetaa Varma has reacted to her sudden death and said she is still in shock. Sharma, 33, was found dead on May 12 at the Bhopal home of her husband, lawyer Samarth Singh, in the Katara Hills area.

Co-star remembers 'positive energy'

Swetaa, who worked with Twisha in the 2021 Telugu film Mugguru Monagallu, remembered her as a warm person. Sharing how Twisha always carried "positive energy" on set, she wrote on Instagram, "Still in shock hearing that she is no more, especially just 6 months after getting married. I had the opportunity to work with her in the movie Mugguru Monagallu."

"Though our interaction was brief, we shared some fun conversations and a lot of laughter. She carried such positive energy and never seemed like someone who would take such a step," she added.

"I truly hope the investigation is conducted properly, the truth comes out, and justice is served," she further wrote.

Family alleges dowry harassment, SIT to probe case

Twisha Sharma, a resident of Noida, married Bhopal resident Samarth Singh in December 2025. Her family has alleged mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws. Police have registered a case and constituted an SIT to investigate the matter.

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