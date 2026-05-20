'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann, Sara And Rakul's Comedy Drama Shows Stable Run

Pati Patni Aur Woh Do Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' continued its steady run at the box office on Day 5. Despite mixed reviews, the romantic comedy witnessed slight growth and crossed Rs 33 crore worldwide

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' managed to maintain decent momentum at the ticket windows during its first week. After earning an estimated Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, the film witnessed a slight jump on Day 5 and collected around Rs 3.50 crore across 5,541 shows.

The film opened with Rs 4 crore on Day 1, followed by strong weekend growth with Rs 5.75 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.75 crore on Sunday. With the latest numbers, the India net collection now stands at Rs 24.25 crore, while the India gross collection has reached Rs 28.83 crore.

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The romantic comedy has also managed to pull audiences overseas. On Day 5, the film reportedly added Rs 0.75 crore in the international market. This took its overseas gross total to Rs 4.75 crore.

Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection of 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' now stands at an estimated Rs 33.58 crore. While the film has not emerged as a blockbuster yet, its consistent weekday performance is being seen as a positive sign for the makers.

Although the film is performing steadily, it has not been able to match the box office benchmark created by the 2019 hit 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', starring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. The earlier film had reportedly collected Rs 46.99 crore India net by Day 5 itself.

The new installment stars Ayushmann Khurrana as Prajapati Pandey, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi, Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. The supporting cast includes Vijay Raaz, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Durgesh Kumar. The film hit theatres on May 15, 2026.