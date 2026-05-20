'Wildest Digital Movement Of The Year' Or 'Alternative To NOTA': Cockroach Janta Party Takes Over Internet

MENAFN - Live Mint) India's internet is buzzing over the sudden rise of the Cockroach Janta Party, a satirical political movement that has rapidly transformed from an online joke into one of the country's most talked-about digital movements.

Formed soon after a remark by the Chief Justice of India, the party has gained massive traction on social media with its unusual slogan -“Secular, Socialist, Democratic, Lazy.” Calling itself“A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth,” the movement has attracted lakhs of views, thousands of comments and a growing number of followers within just days of its launch.

What appears to have caught the internet's attention most is the blend of satire, political frustration and meme culture that defines the party's online presence.

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The party's Instagram page reportedly crossed 2 million followers, while its X account gathered nearly 67,000 followers in a matter of days. As of May 20, the movement had also claimed over one lakh sign-ups.

Social media users across platforms have been sharing memes, debating the manifesto and discussing whether the movement reflects growing frustration among young Indians with traditional politics.

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan was among the prominent voices reacting to the trend. Writing on X, he said:

“The Cockroach Janta Party started as a joke after the CJI's remarks, but has received enormous support & has garnered >55,000 members in just 2 days! Shows that there millions of youth fed up with the present system & parties & want something new. We should encourage them & steer them in the right direction.”

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Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia also took to X and wrote,“No matter how chaotic India gets, one thing unites us all - the Cockroach Janta Party. Resilient. Adaptive. Survives every government, every scam, every monsoon, every TV debate and every“historic reform.” Truly the most stable ecosystem in the nation.”

Another X user suggested the satirical movement had the potential to become politically influential.

“That's how the Cockroach Janta Party has quietly yet satirically made its entry..,And at this point of time, it wouldn't be surprising if the CJP contested elections and won with absolute ease..”

One viral post described the movement as the“wildest digital movement of the year.”

“The wildest digital movement of the year is here! ✨ Welcome to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-where being lazy is a bonus and being online 11 hours a day is the basic qualification,” another wrote on X.

Another user said the trend reflected deeper dissatisfaction with political systems and public institutions.

“When satire begins to outpace public trust in political systems, it transcends mere humor. The rapid emergence of the“Cockroach Janta Party” highlights a generation that is transforming frustration, disillusionment, and dissent into a structured form of digital expression,” the third wrote on X.

| Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad want to join 'Cockroach Janta Party', get witty reply Reddit Users Debate Whether CJP Is Serious

Beyond X and Instagram, the party has also become a major discussion point on Reddit, where users debated whether the movement could eventually evolve beyond satire.

One Reddit user wrote:

“So yesterday i came across this post on X(twitter) about a new satirical movement or political party named the cockroach janta party. The manifesto I must say was kinda funny ngl, started as joke but it has picked up some real speed and support now. Their instagram is blowing up with followers. I joined in too as a joke but now if feels like we together could turn it into something good, maybe not a political party but a movement of resistance and a platform for us, the younger generation of the country to discuss our views on topics that ACTUALLY matter.”

The same user also referred to concerns raised online regarding founder Abhijeet Dipke's earlier association with the Aam Aadmi Party and the fact that his account is based in the US. However, the user added that Dipke had clarified those concerns during a livestream.

Replying to the same thread, another Reddit user commented:

“We need leadership here and a genuine direction and goals. Otherwise this can genuinely go big. I hope this goes big as an alternative to NOTA.”

Another user wrote:

“We do need a new party with fresh faces in our Country but if they are serious about this, then for starters, they should start by changing the name of the party and its symbol.”

Mahua Moitra, Kirti Azad join online buzz around CJP

Even political leaders have joined the online buzz around the Cockroach Janta Party, with Trinamool Congress MPs Kirti Azad and Mahua Moitra publicly expressing interest in becoming members of the satirical outfit.

The unofficial online movement, which emerged soon after remarks made by Chief Justice Surya Kant during a court hearing last week, has rapidly gained traction across social media platforms.

Reacting to the viral trend, Kirti Azad posted on X:

“I would like to join the cockroach janta party. What are the qualifications required?”

The party's social media handle responded with a humorous reply referencing Azad's cricketing past:

“Winning the 1983 World Cup is a good enough qualification.”

Soon after, Mahua Moitra also joined the conversation in the comments section and wrote:

“I too would like to join the CJP (besides being a card carrying member of the Anti National Party),”

Responding to her post, the CJP account wrote:

“Those who rig elections and spread communal hatred are the real anti-nationals. You are the fighter democracy needs, @MahuaMoitra. Welcome to CJP!”

What Is The Cockroach Janta Party?

The movement was started by Abhijeet Dipke, a 30-year-old student currently studying at Boston University.

Dipke earlier studied journalism in Pune and had volunteered with the social media team of the Aam Aadmi Party between 2020 and 2022.

Despite beginning as satire, the movement's manifesto has sparked discussion online. The party says it believes strongly in protecting the Constitution and has also posted about issues including alleged exam fraud, rechecking fees and corruption.