Gold Prices Rise, Silver Slips On May 20: Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai And Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gold and silver prices witnessed mixed movement across India on May 20 as investors continued to closely monitor global economic uncertainty, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical tensions. While gold prices registered a mild increase in several cities, silver prices saw a noticeable decline due to weaker industrial demand and cautious global sentiment. Bullion markets remained volatile throughout the day as traders reacted to movements in the US dollar, international commodity markets, and changing expectations around global interest rates. Experts believe continued uncertainty in global markets is keeping precious metal prices highly unstable. City-Wise Gold And Silver Rates On May 20 Gold Prices In Major Indian Cities (Per 10 Grams)

City 22K Gold 24K Gold Delhi Rs 82,290 Rs 89,760 Mumbai Rs 82,140 Rs 89,610 Chennai Rs 83,100 Rs 90,650 Kolkata Rs 82,140 Rs 89,610 Bengaluru Rs 82,140 Rs 89,610

Silver Prices In Major Cities

City Silver Price (1 Kg) Delhi Rs 2,90,100 Mumbai Rs 2,90,100 Chennai Rs 2,96,000 Kolkata Rs 2,90,100 Bengaluru Rs 2,90,100

Why Gold Prices Are Rising Again

Analysts say gold continues to attract investors because it is considered a safe-haven asset during uncertain economic conditions. Concerns surrounding global geopolitical tensions, inflation worries, and volatile energy markets have encouraged many investors to move towards bullion investments.

Reports also suggest that fluctuations in the rupee-dollar exchange rate and global central bank policies are impacting domestic gold prices. Even small changes in international bullion rates are quickly affecting retail gold prices in India.

Another key reason behind firm gold prices is sustained jewellery demand in the domestic market. Traders say wedding season purchases and festive buying continue to support gold prices despite high rates.

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Silver Prices Fall Sharply Amid Weak Demand

Unlike gold, silver prices witnessed weakness on May 20. Market experts attribute the decline mainly to softer industrial demand and weaker international trends. Silver is widely used in industries including electronics, solar panels, electric vehicles, and manufacturing, making it more sensitive to economic slowdowns.

Reports indicated that silver prices dropped sharply in commodity markets, with some platforms reporting declines of over Rs 6,000 per kilogram during intraday trading.

Analysts believe silver may continue witnessing volatility in the coming days depending on global manufacturing demand and investor sentiment.

Investors Advised To Stay Cautious

Financial experts say gold and silver prices are expected to remain highly volatile in the short term due to continuing geopolitical uncertainty and fluctuations in global markets. Investors have been advised to closely track market trends before making large purchases or investments.

Jewellers also pointed out that final retail prices may vary slightly across cities because of local taxes, transportation charges, GST, and making charges. Buyers are therefore being encouraged to check updated local market rates before purchasing jewellery or bullion.

With both precious metals witnessing rapid fluctuations in recent weeks, market watchers believe the coming days could remain crucial for investors tracking gold and silver trends in India.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Rate Today (May 19, 2026): Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata