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J Telemarketing Expands Global Footprint With New Collaboration With U.S. Startups And Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) J Telemarketing has officially announced a major international collaboration initiative with startups and established businesses in the United States, marking a significant step in strengthening its global outsourcing and digital support capabilities.
The expansion is designed to provide end-to-end support services in data management, IT solutions, and customer support agent operations, enabling U.S.-based startups and enterprises to scale efficiently while maintaining cost-effective and high-quality operational performance.
Strategic Global Collaboration
Under this new initiative, J Telemarketing will work closely with American startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises to deliver scalable Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions. The collaboration focuses on improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and enabling businesses to focus on core growth functions while outsourcing backend and support operations.
CEO Header Janjua emphasized that this step reflects the company's long-term vision of positioning itself as a global outsourcing partner rather than a regional service provider.
“Our goal is to bridge talent and technology across borders. With this collaboration, we are extending Pakistan's growing expertise in outsourcing services to global markets, especially the United States,” said CEO Header Janjua.
Strengthening Pakistan's BPO Industry
This development further reinforces the growing reputation of BPOs in Pakistan, which continue to gain international recognition for delivering high-quality, cost-efficient services in customer support, IT-enabled services, data processing, and digital operations.
J Telemarketing's expansion is expected to contribute to this momentum by creating more employment opportunities and upskilling local talent to meet international service standards.
Service Expansion Areas
Through the U.S. collaboration initiative, J Telemarketing will focus on:
The company has also highlighted its investment in training, digital infrastructure, and performance monitoring systems to ensure global service standards. With a growing remote workforce and advanced communication systems, J Telemarketing aims to deliver seamless integration with client operations across time zones.
Looking Ahead
This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader international expansion strategy. J Telemarketing plans to further extend its partnerships across North America and Europe, positioning itself as a competitive player in the global BPO and IT-enabled services industry.
About J Telemarketing
J Telemarketing is a Pakistan-based outsourcing and customer support services provider specializing in telemarketing, IT support, and data solutions for local and international clients.
The expansion is designed to provide end-to-end support services in data management, IT solutions, and customer support agent operations, enabling U.S.-based startups and enterprises to scale efficiently while maintaining cost-effective and high-quality operational performance.
Strategic Global Collaboration
Under this new initiative, J Telemarketing will work closely with American startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises to deliver scalable Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) solutions. The collaboration focuses on improving operational efficiency, enhancing customer experience, and enabling businesses to focus on core growth functions while outsourcing backend and support operations.
CEO Header Janjua emphasized that this step reflects the company's long-term vision of positioning itself as a global outsourcing partner rather than a regional service provider.
“Our goal is to bridge talent and technology across borders. With this collaboration, we are extending Pakistan's growing expertise in outsourcing services to global markets, especially the United States,” said CEO Header Janjua.
Strengthening Pakistan's BPO Industry
This development further reinforces the growing reputation of BPOs in Pakistan, which continue to gain international recognition for delivering high-quality, cost-efficient services in customer support, IT-enabled services, data processing, and digital operations.
J Telemarketing's expansion is expected to contribute to this momentum by creating more employment opportunities and upskilling local talent to meet international service standards.
Service Expansion Areas
Through the U.S. collaboration initiative, J Telemarketing will focus on:
- Data entry, processing, and analytics support
IT support and technical assistance services
Customer service and inbound/outbound call center operations
Virtual assistant and administrative support services
Startup scaling support through flexible outsourcing models
Commitment to Quality and Innovation
The company has also highlighted its investment in training, digital infrastructure, and performance monitoring systems to ensure global service standards. With a growing remote workforce and advanced communication systems, J Telemarketing aims to deliver seamless integration with client operations across time zones.
Looking Ahead
This collaboration marks the beginning of a broader international expansion strategy. J Telemarketing plans to further extend its partnerships across North America and Europe, positioning itself as a competitive player in the global BPO and IT-enabled services industry.
About J Telemarketing
J Telemarketing is a Pakistan-based outsourcing and customer support services provider specializing in telemarketing, IT support, and data solutions for local and international clients.
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