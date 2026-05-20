Milder Weather Settles In Ahead Of Humid Air Mass On Thursday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 20 (Petra) -- Pleasant and milder conditions are prevailing across much of the country on Wednesday, as a relatively humid air mass is expected to reinforce cooler weather on Thursday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Temperatures dropped slightly on Wednesday, bringing pleasant weather to most regions, while relatively hot conditions continue in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Clouds are appearing at varying altitudes, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that are expected to strengthen during the afternoon, with occasional strong gusts raising dust, particularly in Badia areas.

The Meteorological Department warned of reduced horizontal visibility caused by blowing dust, especially in desert regions. It also cautioned against possible fog formation during the late-night hours over northern high mountainous areas, in addition to slippery road conditions in areas that may witness rainfall.

A further slight decline in temperatures is forecast on Thursday as a relatively humid and mild air mass moves across the country. Pleasant conditions are expected across most regions, while moderate weather prevails in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Low clouds are forecast, with a chance of light morning showers in northern regions. Westerly winds will remain moderate, becoming active during the afternoon and occasionally raising dust in exposed desert areas.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly again on Friday, with pleasant weather prevailing across most regions and relatively hot conditions continuing in low-lying areas. Clouds will appear at varying altitudes over northern and central regions, while northwesterly winds remain moderate and occasionally active.

Similar conditions are expected on Saturday, with pleasant weather continuing across most regions and relatively hot to hot conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Some cloud cover will remain over northern and central regions, while northwesterly winds continue at moderate speeds and become active at times.

Temperature ranges on Wednesday reflect the prevailing mild pattern, with East Amman forecast between 24 C and 14 C, and West Amman between 22 C and 12 C. Northern highlands will record 19 C to 9 C, while the Sharah highlands range between 21 C and 10 C.

In the Badia, temperatures are expected between 28 C and 14 C, and in the plains between 23 C and 12 C. The northern Jordan Valley is forecast at 34 C to 18 C, rising to 37 C to 22 C in the southern valley. The Dead Sea will record 35 C to 20 C, while Aqaba reaches 38 C to 22 C.

//Petra// RZ