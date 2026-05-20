Uzbekistan's Solar And Wind Power Achieves Record Daily Output

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Solar and wind power plants in Uzbekistan have set a new record in daily electricity generation, Trend reports via the country's Ministry of Energy.

On May 13, electricity produced by large solar and wind power plants reached 62.4 million kWh in a single day. Of this volume, 36 million kWh was generated by solar power plants, while 26.4 million kWh came from wind farms, accounting for 29% of total electricity production.

The result exceeded the previous record by 10.4 million kWh, or 20%. The prior maximum was recorded on April 28 of the current year at 52 million kWh.

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