Uzbekistan's Solar And Wind Power Achieves Record Daily Output
On May 13, electricity produced by large solar and wind power plants reached 62.4 million kWh in a single day. Of this volume, 36 million kWh was generated by solar power plants, while 26.4 million kWh came from wind farms, accounting for 29% of total electricity production.
The result exceeded the previous record by 10.4 million kWh, or 20%. The prior maximum was recorded on April 28 of the current year at 52 million kWh.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment