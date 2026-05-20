GCF Launches Regional Hub To Streamline Climate Finance Access For Azerbaijan And Central Asia (Exclusive)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Green Climate Fund (GCF) is simplifying access to climate finance for institutions in Azerbaijan and Central Asia through a new regional presence in Amman, Jordan, and reformed accreditation pathways, a GCF spokesperson told Trend.

"At its 44th Board meeting in March 2026 in Songdo, the GCF Board selected Amman, Jordan, as the host city for a new regional office serving Eastern Europe, Central Asia, and the Middle East," the spokesperson said.

According to him, the office is intended to bring GCF closer to national institutions and stakeholders. The regional office will act as a direct point of engagement for Azerbaijan and Central Asian states.

"It will strengthen coordination with GCF's government focal points (National Designated Authorities, NDA), Accredited Entities (AEs) and broader partner networks at the national and international level," the spokesperson said.

It is also expected to accelerate project preparation, ensure readiness support matches country needs, and improve implementation and monitoring of results.

"GCF has revised its accreditation procedures to make the accreditation process faster, more fit-for-purpose, streamlining it as an institutional due-diligence mechanism aligned with GCF's strategic objectives," the spokesperson explained.

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