Parkscore® 2026 Rankings: Trust For Public Land Names Washington, DC, Best Big City Park System Irvine Takes 2Nd Followed By Minneapolis And Saint Paul Chicago Returns To Parkscore Top 10 As Texas Cities Make Big Gains

Washington, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust for Public Land announced today that Washington, DC, was rated the nation's best big-city park system by the 2026 ParkScore® index. Washington has now held the top spot for six consecutive years. The District narrowly outscored Irvine, California (2nd), Minneapolis (3rd) and St. Paul (4th) to retain the ParkScore title.

The annual ParkScore® index ranks park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities and is widely considered the gold standard for park evaluation.

Chicago returned to the Top 10 this year, pulling narrowly ahead of Denver on increased investment and several creative park projects, such as converting a vacant lot into a community plaza and roller rink. Texas also made big gains this year, with several Lone Star cities leaping up the ratings list, including Irving (+28 spots to 71st), Fort Worth (+14 spots to 58th) and Austin (+7 to 47th). Texas gains were driven by new park openings, major new investments, and“open schoolyards” agreements that open playgrounds and school athletic fields for community use after hours and on weekends.

Accompanying the annual ratings list, Trust for Public Land released a new economic analysis, The Undeniable ROI of Parks, which found that city parks deliver $3 in benefits for every $1 invested. These benefits reach residents in many ways. For example, parks facilitate physical activity, which improves physical and mental health while reducing health care costs. Parks also serve as“green infrastructure,” which saves cities money on flood control and other public works. Finally, park facilities and activities offer direct savings to consumers, who might otherwise pay out-of-pocket for similar services.





The research report cites many innovative examples of high-ROI park investments. For example, New York City recently opened several“Fitness Zones” in public parks, providing access to free strength training equipment. Charlotte's Fourth Ward Movie Night screens popular films at no cost during the summer, with free popcorn for the first 100 attendees! These initiatives save residents money on gym memberships and entertainment costs. Other examples described in the report yield substantial savings to city governments. For example, Los Angeles'“Green Alleys” program recently replaced several trash-strewn asphalt alleys with landscaped pedestrian walkways. These green spaces absorb water during rainstorms, instead of pushing additional runoff into already overstretched storm drain networks. Green alleys and other natural spaces save Los Angeles an estimated $8 million annually in stormwater treatment costs.





Trust for Public Land also released a new public opinion survey confirming that residents throughout the United States use parks regularly, value them highly, and consider parks and other public open spaces essential pieces of community infrastructure. Survey results were consistent across demographic and ideological lines.





The research found that 88% of US residents visited a public park at least once during the past year, and more than half (54%) want to spend more time outside. Survey respondents reported using parks to increase physical activity and improve physical health (71%), de-stress and improve mental health (61%), and spend time with family and friends (46%). The survey found that people visited parks more frequently than any other publicly accessible venue, including bars and restaurants. Also, an overwhelming majority of respondents (88%) support continued community investment in outdoor recreation. The public opinion survey, National Survey on Outdoor Public Spaces, was conducted by national pollster YouGov in March, 2026 (N=4,000). Additional details about the survey are available upon request.





“Americans from all walks of life love their local parks, and they want leaders to invest in them,” said Dr. Carrie Besnette Hauser, President and CEO of Trust for Public Land.“The 2026 ParkScore rankings and results show why: parks deliver real returns, generating $3 in economic benefits for every $1 invested, while improving physical and mental health and strengthening communities. TPL is committed to working with cities nationwide to expand access to high-quality parks and unlock their multitude of benefits for everyone.”





PARKSCORE RANKINGS FOR 2026





Washington, DC, was rated the best big-city park system in the United States for the sixth consecutive year. The city scored well on all ParkScore rating factors. More than twenty-one percent of land in the District of Columbia is reserved for parks, among the highest in the United States. The District also outperformed on ParkScore's park access and park equity metrics.





“Six years at the top isn't an accident - it's the result of deliberate, sustained investment in the parks, playgrounds, and recreation centers that make DC the best city in the world,” said DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.“We've been intentional about providing Washingtonians in every corner of DC walkable access to green, clean, and fun parks and recreation spaces. As we head into another beautiful DC summer, I invite everyone to come enjoy our parks and all they have to offer.”





Irvine retained its 2nd place ranking, powered by continued progress on its Great Park, one of the most ambitious public park projects in the United States. Boise defended its title as the best park system for dogs, with a nation-leading 9.1 dog parks per 100,000 residents, outscoring Portland, Oregon, and Henderson, Nevada. St. Paul received top marks for basketball hoops, Cincinnati scored best for playgrounds, and Boston ranked first for splashpads and other water features.





PARKSCORE METHODOLOGY AND RANKINGS





The annual ParkScore® index ranks park systems in the 100 most populous U.S. cities and is widely considered the gold standard for park evaluation. ParkScore rankings are based equally on five factors:







Park access measures the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park.

Park equity compares per capita park space and 10-minute-walk park access in communities of color vs. white communities and in low-income neighborhoods vs. high-income neighborhoods. Park systems score higher if disparities are minimal or non-existent.

Park acreage is based on a city's median park size and the percentage of city area dedicated to parks.

Park investment measures park spending per resident. Park amenities assesses the availability of seven popular park features: basketball hoops; off-leash dog parks; playgrounds; splashpads and other water-play structures; sports fields; recreation and senior centers; and restrooms.





According to Trust for Public Land, the 10 highest-ranking park systems in the United States are:



