Earth and Essence IV Spa Launches New Website and Mobile IV Hydration Services in Cleveland, OH

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Registered Nurses Deliver Personalized Wellness Treatments Direct to Your Home, Office, or Event

Cleveland, OH, May 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earth and Essence IV Spa, a mobile IV hydration provider based in Cleveland, Ohio, has launched an enhanced website featuring streamlined booking capabilities and expanded vitamin infusion services. The company delivers clinically-supervised wellness treatments directly to clients throughout Cleveland and surrounding communities, including Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, and Strongsville. Staffed by licensed registered nurses, the company specializes in advanced treatments, including Semaglutide, NAD+, Sermorelin, and prenatal wellness options tailored to individual health goals.

Earth and Essence IV Spa has unveiled its redesigned website and expanded service offerings, bringing accessible IV hydration solutions to the greater Cleveland area. The launch addresses the growing demand for convenient, personalized wellness treatments that eliminate travel barriers by coming directly to clients' preferred locations.







Earth and Essence IV Spa

The new digital platform simplifies the booking experience while showcasing the company's comprehensive treatment menu. About IV Hydration in Clevelan, the company emphasizes its clinical foundation and personalized approach. Three nurses share a unified mission: making premium wellness accessible without requiring clients to visit traditional medical facilities. The mobile-first model represents a shift in how Cleveland-area residents can access professional wellness services on their own terms.

All treatments are administered by licensed registered nurses who combine clinical expertise with a holistic approach to wellness. Mobile IV hydration options include hydration therapy, vitamin infusions, immune support, and athletic recovery protocols. Advanced treatments address specific wellness goals, whether clients are seeking energy enhancement, metabolic support with Semaglutide, NAD+ infusions for cellular health, Sermorelin for growth hormone support, or prenatal nutrition. Customization ensures each session aligns with each individual's health objectives rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

"We believe wellness should be accessible, personalized, and delivered with care," a company spokesperson stated. "Our team of registered nurses brings clinical expertise and a warm, holistic approach to every session, whether we're visiting your home in Westlake, your office in Beachwood, or your event in any of our service communities."

How Mobile IV Hydration Services Support Diverse Wellness Goals in Cleveland

The company's service model addresses a critical gap in how wellness services reach busy professionals, athletes, and individuals with mobility challenges. Rather than scheduling appointments around clinic hours, clients select their preferred treatment, book online, and receive care at their chosen location-whether at home, workplace, hotel, or event venue. This flexibility proves particularly valuable in Lakewood, Rocky River, Strongsville, and surrounding areas where residents balance demanding schedules with health priorities. Treatment customization means clients with migraine relief needs receive different protocols than those seeking muscle recovery after athletic activity or intensive training.

Mobile IV Hydration in Cleveland extends beyond basic hydration to encompass advanced wellness chemistry. NAD+ infusions support cellular energy production and may enhance metabolic function. Semaglutide treatments help clients achieve metabolic health goals. Sermorelin supports natural growth hormone production for those interested in age-management protocols. Prenatal packages provide specialized nutrition and hydration support during pregnancy, addressing the unique physiological demands of pregnancy. Each treatment option reflects the company's commitment to enhancing health, boosting energy, and promoting overall wellness through clinically supervised interventions.



Earth and Essence IV Spa

Key Features and Facts

Service Area Coverage: Cleveland, Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, Strongsville, and additional surrounding communities

Core Service Offerings: IV hydration therapy, vitamin infusions, immune support, athletic recovery, Semaglutide, NAD+, Sermorelin, prenatal wellness, and custom treatment protocols

Professional Credentials: Licensed registered nurses with clinical expertise administering all treatments; holistic, personalized approach to wellness care

Booking and Availability: Online booking platform with flexible scheduling; mobile service delivery to homes, offices, hotels, and events throughout the Cleveland region

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What qualifications do the nurses at Earth and Essence IV Spa have?

A: All treatments are administered by licensed registered nurses who bring clinical expertise and a warm, holistic approach to wellness care. The team combines medical knowledge with personalized attention to ensure safe, effective service delivery.

Q: Does Earth and Essence IV Spa serve areas outside Cleveland proper?

A: Yes, the company's mobile IV hydration service extends throughout Cleveland and surrounding communities, including Lakewood, Rocky River, Westlake, Parma, Beachwood, Chagrin Falls, and Strongsville. The mobile model allows flexible service delivery wherever clients are most comfortable.

Q: How does the online booking process work?

A: Clients visit the website, select their desired treatment, choose a date and time, and complete the booking through an intuitive online form. The straightforward process eliminates barriers to accessing professional wellness services.

Q: What makes Earth and Essence IV Spa different from traditional medical spas?

A: Earth and Essence IV Spa brings treatments directly to clients at their preferred locations rather than requiring office visits. The personalized, clinically-supervised approach combines medical expertise with accessibility and convenience.

Visit to explore treatment options and book your wellness session today.

About Earth and Essence IV Spa:

Earth and Essence IV Spa is a Cleveland-based mobile wellness provider delivering clinically-supervised IV hydration, vitamin infusions, and advanced wellness treatments directly to clients' homes, offices, and events. Staffed by licensed registered nurses, the company specializes in personalized treatments including Semaglutide, NAD+, Sermorelin, and prenatal wellness options. The company's mission is to enhance health, boost energy, and promote wellness throughout Cleveland and surrounding communities. For more information, visit

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Media Contact:

Earth and Essence IV Spa

Cleveland, OH

(216) 870-3981

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Disclaimer:

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the information and details shared above. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to cure or treat any disease.

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Earth and Essence IV Spa Launches New Website and Mobile IV Hydration Services in Cleveland, OH