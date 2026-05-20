Census Process Officially Begins In Jammu And Kashmir And Ladakh

The highly anticipated census process for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh officially began, marking a major milestone in the region's administrative and demographic tracking. Amit Sharma, the Chief Principal Census Officer (CPCO) and Director of Census Operations for J-K and Ladakh, formally announced the commencement of the drive, highlighting a successful rollout of the modern "self-enumeration" phase, which started on May 17th.

Self-Enumeration and Verification Process

"I am extremely pleased to announce that the census process has officially commenced here," Sharma stated. "As you are all aware, the phase of 'self-enumeration' began on May 17th. We achieved significant milestones on the very first day of this self-enumeration phase."

The self-enumeration phase allows citizens to securely log online and fill out their household information independently, a move aimed at increasing data accuracy and streamlining the massive bureaucratic undertaking. Following the initial self-reporting phase, the administration will deploy ground teams to ensure data integrity.

Sharma outlined a tight three-day window for physical verification at the start of next month. Census enumerators will conduct intensive fieldwork at the grassroots level from June 1st - June 3rd. Officials will visit individual residences to cross-check self-enumerated data. The primary goal of the visits is to rectify discrepancies and prevent errors. Once details are verified and citizens give their explicit consent, the data will be finalised and locked.

"Between June 1st and June 3rd, our census enumerators will conduct fieldwork... they will visit your home to verify the details and ensure there are no errors," Sharma added. "Following this verification, and with your consent, the data will be finalised and 'frozen'."

The administration has urged residents of both Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to cooperate fully with visiting ground staff to ensure an accurate and seamless count.

Census 2027 Launch in Ladakh

Earlier, on Sunday, Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Vinai Kumar Saxena launched the Self-Enumeration Portal for Census 2027 in the Union Territory. "This marks the commencement of the Census process in the Union Territory," he said. LG Saxena appealed to all citizens to "actively participate" in this exercise, which will go on for the next 15 days.

"Census plays a vital role in shaping policies, planning resources & driving the development of our nation. Your participation will ensure that Ladakh's unique identity, aspirations & needs are fully reflected in this national exercise", he said on X.

About the National Census Exercise

The Census 2027, the 16th census since the exercise began and the 8th after independence, marks a significant step with digital integration and strengthened data security. The government has approved an outlay of Rs 11,718.24 crore, with the process to be conducted in two phases -- house listing between April and September 2026, followed by population enumeration in February 2027.

Census is the process of collecting, compiling, analysing, and disseminating demographic, social, cultural and economic data relating to all persons in the country or a designated area. The wealth of information collected through the census makes it the richest source of data for planners, administrators, research scholars and other data users.

According to the government, the census serves as a critical foundation for governance, enabling informed decision-making across political, social, and economic domains. Census data enables informed policy making that is inclusive, targeted, and aligned with the diverse needs of the population. (ANI)

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