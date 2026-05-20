Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 19: Riteish Deshmukh's Film Crosses Rs 107 Crore Worldwide

Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 19: Riteish Deshmukh's historical epic 'Raja Shivaji' continues dream run at the box office. The film has crossed Rs 107 crore worldwide and is now inching closer to becoming highest-grossing Marathi film ever

'Raja Shivaji' has continued to draw audiences even after nearly three weeks in theatres. The historical drama witnessed a 13 per cent jump in collections on Day 19 compared to the previous day. The film earned Rs 1.30 crore across India on Tuesday through more than 2,100 shows.

The Marathi version remained the strongest contributor with Rs 1.10 crore, while the Hindi dubbed version added Rs 0.20 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 87 crore.

The film has also performed steadily in overseas markets. On Day 19, it earned another Rs 0.10 crore internationally, pushing the overseas total to Rs 4.10 crore.

Including domestic and overseas earnings, the worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 107 crore. Industry watchers believe the film could soon create history by becoming the highest-earning Marathi film of all time if the current pace continues through the coming weeks.

The film had a remarkable first week with Rs 52.65 crore, followed by Rs 24.30 crore in the second week, proving that audience interest has remained strong beyond the opening phase.

Apart from playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Riteish Deshmukh has also directed and written the film. Initially, there was scepticism among a section of viewers regarding his casting in the lead role, but the actor-filmmaker has largely won appreciation for his performance and vision.

The film features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Amole Gupte, Sachin Khedekar and Genelia Deshmukh. The movie also includes a special appearance by Salman Khan.

Released on May 1, 2026, 'Raja Shivaji' has emerged as one of the biggest Marathi blockbusters in recent years and continues to enjoy strong audience support.

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