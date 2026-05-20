Enemy Attack On Dnipro Injures Five People

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

“Two people were injured as a result of the enemy attack on Dnipro. Both have been hospitalized. A 40-year-old man is in critical condition. The 25-year-old victim is in moderate condition,” the report states.

Also, according to the Regional Military Administration, a fire broke out as a result of the attack on Dnipro.

Later, Oleksandr Hanzha reported that the number of people wounded in the attack had risen.

Russian troops attackpetrovsk region more than 50 times since morning, injuring three people

“There are already five people wounded due to the Russian strike on Dnipro. All have been hospitalized. A man and a woman are in serious condition. Medical personnel are providing the necessary care,” he wrote on Telegram.

As reported by Ukrinform, explosions were heard in Dnipro following a ballistic threat.