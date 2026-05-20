John Travolta On Being Feted With Palme D'or In Cannes: Didn't Expect This At All

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Hollywood star John Travolta, who has been honoured with the Palme d'Or at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, shared that he didn't expect this at all as“it was a complete secret.”

Travolta was speaking to Jimmy Fallon on his“The Tonight Show”. A glimpse of the chat was shared on the show's Instagram handle with the caption:“John Travolta had no idea he was being honored with the Palme d'Or Award at the Cannes Film Festival! #FallonTonight.”

In the video Fallon talked about how Travolta said that he was surprised about being feted with the honour and that he got emotional.

The host asked:“This was not planned?”

To which, Travolta shared that it was a“complete secret”.

He added:“No one on my team knew. No one on the Apple team knew. No one did. And I think what happened was, five months prior, they had made a decision about me that was unheard of in the history of Cannes. Thierry Frémaux saw this film 'Propeller One-Way Night Coach', the one that you saw tonight, and he loved it.”

The actor-filmmaker said:“He thought it was great. And he said, I want you... I've done something I've never done before. I'm going to accept it as the first selection now, which he had never done five months early.”

Travolta added:“And I think he said, but I'm going to make it a very special night. So, I think he was planning this for five months. But, Yeah, you're like, a special night. Because I was happy just to be there. I didn't expect this at all. it's such a privilege to have a film at Cannes.”

Fallon said having his film“Propeller One-Way Night Coach” screened at Cannes is“a prize in itself.”

“But I think give John Travolta every award because you deserve all the awards because of what you've given us as an artist. Yes, I just loved it. And I love that - I just love how, like, humble you were there. I'm like, dude, this guy's been through it. He's seen everything, but you still appreciate it. And I'm like, that's why everyone loves you,” Fallon concluded.

For the unversed, the Palme d'Or is the highest prize awarded to the director of the Best Feature Film of the Official Competition at the Cannes Film Festival. It was introduced in 1955 by the festival's organizing committee.