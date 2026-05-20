Man City's Premier League Title Quest Ends After Bournemouth Draw

MENAFN - IANS) Bournemouth, May 20 (IANS) Manchester City's quest for the Premier League title was ended as Pep Guardiola's side drew 1-1 at Bournemouth, a result which saw Arsenal crowned champions.

Arsenal are the 2025/26 Premier League champions, winning the title for the first time in 22 years. Their success follows three consecutive seasons in which they finished as runners-up, including in 2023/24 when Man City pipped them to the title by an agonising margin of two points.

City had travelled to the South coast knowing only victory would suffice in their quest to keep the title race alive. In what proved a high-quality affair Guardiola's side created more than our fair share of opportunities and also saw an Antoine Semenyo effort ruled out for offside, Manchester City reports.

However, a 39th minute goal from Junior Kroupi left City facing an uphill battle. Erling Haaland dramatically struck deep into injury time to provide a glimmer of hope.

But time ran out as the Blues' bid to secure what would have been a seventh title under Guardiola came to a close at the penultimate stage of the season.

City came out fired up from the off in what was a high calibre affair between two excellent sides.

The first opening came City's way after just five minutes, Jeremy Doku drilling in a low shot which Cherries keeper Djordje Petrovic did well to gather.

Antoine Semenyo, back at his former club for the first time since his January move, then had the ball in the Bournemouth net on 13 minutes after latching onto a precision Erling Haaland but the Ghanaian was fractionally offside.

City though then breathed a sigh of relief when Evanilson somehow spooned a 16th minute shot over the bar from just six yards out from Tavernier's inviting cross.

The Brazilian then somewhat atoned for that howler by putting his body on the line to block a goal bound Haaland drive from a Doku corner.

City kept pushing with Omar Mamroush also thrown into the fray to try and inspire a late fightback.

Bournemouth were also driven by the incentive of knowing a point would secure them European football next term for the first time in their history.

The Cherries almost doubled their lead as substitute David Brooks saw a 91st minute shot hit the foot of the post.

But the drama still wasn't over. With 90 seconds left, Rodri then hit the post before Haaland smacked home the rebound to set up a grandstand finish.

But it wasn't to be with the point not enough to prevent Arsenal taking the title and preventing City adding to the Carabao Cup and FA Cup.