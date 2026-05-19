BJP Workers Replace Mamata's Portrait In Asansol Mayor's Chamber

BJP Replaces Mamata's Portrait in Asansol

BJP workers on Tuesday entered Mayor Bidhan Upadhyay's chamber at the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC) and replaced portraits of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with those of President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the newly appointed West Bengal Chief Minister, Suvendu Adhikari.

The incident follows the BJP's historic victory in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, which brought an end to 15 years of Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule A portrait of TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee was left discarded on a table with its glass frame shattered, while the newly placed portraits of the three leaders were hung securely on the main wall.

Speaking with the media on the matter, the Chairman of the Asansol Municipal Corporation (AMC), Amarnath Chatterjee, discouraged the incident and expressed trust in the leadership of the BJP government, adding that the corporation is merely following the orders. "Given that the individual involved is an elected representative, they certainly should not be behaving in this manner. I will speak the plain truth. It is evident that--following the electoral victory--incidents of this nature are now taking place. We are moving forward by trusting their leadership. Their leadership says nothing will happen. We've come to serve the public. If they say so, I'll stop. The people of West Bengal will surely come to understand the reality of this situation in the days to come," he said.

CM Adhikari Mocks TMC Candidate's Withdrawal from Falta Repoll

Meanwhile, after Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate Jahangir Khan announced the withdrawal of his candidature from Falta ahead of repolling, CM Suvendu Adhikari mocked Khan with his self-styled name "Pushpa", while stating that Khan would not have won in the re-elections anyway. Speaking during a roadshow in Falta, Adhikari took a direct dig at Khan's proximity to TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee. He also called for people to vote in huge numbers, promising that he would work for their benefit. "You were so close to Bhaipo (nephew). You would not have won. Pushpa had said, "Jhukenge nahi." Today, Pushpa is saying, "I am leaving."...After 10 years, you have received this opportunity to vote. We need your votes 100%. This CM will do everything for you," he said.

TMC Candidate Explains Withdrawal

Jahangir Khan has announced the withdrawal of his nomination from the re-election for the Falta Assembly constituency. In a news conference on Tuesday, Khan said, "I would want Falta to stay peaceful, healthy, and good. And I want more and more development for Falta. So let there be a Golden Falta, that was my dream. That's why our Chief Minister is giving a special package for the development of Falta. For that reason, I am withdrawing from the upcoming repoll contest on May 21."

ECI Orders Fresh Poll in Falta

The re-poll in the 144-Falta Assembly Constituency is scheduled to take place on May 21, after irregularities were reported in the polling during the West Bengal Assembly elections 2026. The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a fresh poll to be held across all 285 polling stations in the Falta Constituency, even as repolling was held in 15 booths in Paschim Magrahat and Diamond Harbour assembly constituencies. Votes will be counted on May 24.

According to the ECI, directives for fresh re-polling have been given in Falta "on consideration of severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process during the polling in a large number of polling stations on April 29."

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