Salman Khan Loses Cool At Hospital Paparazzi, Posts Fiery Warning On Instagram

A visibly upset Salman Khan confronted paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital after they surrounded him during a private visit. Hours later, the actor shared emotional posts on Instagram calling out media intrusion

The incident took place outside Hinduja Hospital in Bandra on Tuesday night. Salman Khan had reportedly gone there to meet a family member when photographers gathered around his car while he was leaving the hospital premises.

Clearly irritated by the crowd and constant clicking of cameras, Salman reacted sharply and asked the paparazzi,“Dimag kharab hai kya?” The photographers were later seen apologising to the actor after realising he was upset over the situation.

The actor's frustration appeared to stem from the fact that the visit was personal and related to a family matter, making the public attention feel intrusive.

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A few hours after the confrontation, Salman took to Instagram and posted multiple selfies along with emotional captions aimed at sections of the media and paparazzi culture.

In his posts, the actor expressed disappointment over photographers trying to capture him during what he described as a painful personal moment. He pointed out that he has always maintained cordial relations with the media and respected their work, but questioned the insensitivity shown outside the hospital.

Salman also hinted that some people were trying to gain attention and publicity through his difficult moments. In another strongly-worded post, he warned critics and trolls not to mistake his silence for weakness, reminding everyone that despite being in his late fifties, he still knows how to stand up for himself.

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Although Salman did not reveal who he had gone to meet, the episode has once again brought attention to the Khan family's recent health concerns. Earlier this year, his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was hospitalised after suffering a minor brain haemorrhage.

Salim Khan later recovered and made a public appearance during Eid celebrations at the family's residence, Galaxy Apartments, alongside other members of the Khan family.

The latest incident has sparked fresh conversations online about celebrity privacy, especially during sensitive moments involving hospitals and family emergencies. While stars are used to public attention, many fans felt that personal visits to hospitals should be respected and kept away from unnecessary media glare.