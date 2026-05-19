Shura Council Committee Discusses Proposed Law On Digital Child Protection
During the meeting, several observations and views related to the proposal were discussed, in addition to legislative and regulatory aspects related to the protection of children in the digital world, as well as the mechanisms that would promote the safe use of modern technologies and digital platforms.
At the end of the meeting, the committee decided to complete its study of the topic in a future meeting.Shura Council digital child protection
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