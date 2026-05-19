Shura Council Committee Discusses Proposed Law On Digital Child Protection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Health, General Services and Environment Committee of the Shura Council held a meeting Tuesday, chaired by His Excellency the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah al-Ghanem, to discuss a proposed law on digital protection of children, in light of the council's decision to refer it to the committee for study.

During the meeting, several observations and views related to the proposal were discussed, in addition to legislative and regulatory aspects related to the protection of children in the digital world, as well as the mechanisms that would promote the safe use of modern technologies and digital platforms.

At the end of the meeting, the committee decided to complete its study of the topic in a future meeting.

Shura Council digital child protection