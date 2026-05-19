Arab International Women's Forum Marks 25 Years Of Advancing Women's Leadership And Economic Empowerment

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Arab International Women's Forum (AIWF) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a leading global advocate for women's economic empowerment, leadership and inclusion across the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) and beyond.

In 2026, the strategic focus of AIWF is to support women navigate and succeed in the digital economy.

To mark the milestone, AIWF will host a programme of events and initiatives that bring together members, partners and supporters from across the Arab world, the United Kingdom and the wider international community. The programme will celebrate the organisation's achievements while reaffirming its commitment to empowering the next generation of women leaders.

Founded in London in 2001 by Haifa Al Kaylani OBE, AIWF was established to build bridges and strengthen business, cultural and development links between the Arab world and the international community, with women at the core of its mission.

Since its inception, AIWF has evolved from a pioneering platform for cross-cultural dialogue into a globally recognised institution that has helped shape policy dialogue, strengthen women's leadership and drive inclusive economic growth. Working closely with governments, policymakers, the private sector, academia, and civil society, the Forum continues to champion Arab women's entrepreneurship, education, corporate governance, and participation in emerging fields, including sustainability, STEM, the digital economy, and the future of work.

AIWF is marking its 25th anniversary by focusing on artificial intelligence (AI) as a driver of women's economic empowerment and entrepreneurship in tech across the Mena region, to spotlight AI as a frontier for women's economic empowerment and equip Arab women entrepreneurs and tech leaders with the skills, networks, and policy advocacy needed to navigate future AI-driven economies.

“What began as a vision to connect women from the Arab world with their counterparts internationally has grown into a powerful global platform for women's economic empowerment and leadership,” said Haifa Al Kaylani OBE, president and founder of AIWF.

One of AIWF's most impactful initiatives is the Young Arab Women Leaders programme, which has already provided mentorship, networking and leadership development opportunities to more than 3,000 young women across the Arab world.

In connecting emerging talent with established leaders through mentorship and reverse mentorship, the initiative helps prepare the next generation of women to take on influential roles in business, public life, education and innovation.

AIWF is a committed advocate for removing barriers to women's economic participation and has provided a global platform for female entrepreneurs and professionals. The organisation works extensively to increase the representation of women on corporate boards and in senior leadership roles.

Through partnerships with like-minded organisations across the UAE, AIWF convenes conferences and produces reports that highlight women's leadership in STEM and climate action. Through this work, it advances women's roles in shaping solutions for sustainability, food and water security, clean energy, and climate resilience across the Mena region and beyond.

AIWF digital economy economic growth