MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Xero Launches Lite Plan in the Philippines to Help Filipino Small Businesses Master Their Finances

MANILA, May 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the launch of Xero Lite in the Philippines. Priced at just $7 USD per month, this plan is designed for Filipino micro and small businesses ready to take their first step away from messy notebooks and scattered receipts toward a simpler, digital way of running their business.

While 60% of Filipino MSMEs aspire to use digital accounting software, current adoption stands at just 11%(1). This disparity leaves the vast majority of entrepreneurs tethered to manual, paper-based bookkeeping, which can make it challenging to keep pace with a fast-evolving business environment. Xero Lite offers an accessible starting point for these owners to automate their records for the first time, providing the visibility and control needed to modernise their operations.

Essential Tools to Build a More Efficient Business

Xero Lite focuses on the practical tools that help a business become more professional and resilient without unnecessary complexity:

Professional Invoicing: Business owners can create and send quotes and up to five invoices per month from a smartphone or computer. This replaces manual receipt books, helps businesses modernise their record-keeping, and supports faster payments. Automatic Receipt Capture: Users can extract data from bills and receipts automatically by snapping a photo on their smartphone. Xero safely stores these records in the cloud, removing the burden of manual data entry and lost paperwork. Real-time reports: Business owners can track operational performance instantly with accurate financial reports in Xero Lite. These insights allow owners to monitor cash trends and evaluate profit margins on demand. E-Invoicing Ready: Xero Lite is built to be e-invoicing ready. This gives owners the confidence that their business is prepared for future requirements. Full Connection to Business Apps: Xero Lite provides full access to the Xero App Store. This allows businesses to connect to a variety of specialised, integrated apps that work together to streamline everything from inventory to payments, providing a sophisticated digital toolkit as the business grows. Connected to Claude: Xero's integration with Anthropic brings Claude directly into Xero and Xero's financial data and tools into Claude.

A Stronger Foundation for Every Entrepreneur

“The Philippines is on a steady path of digitalising its economy, but many MSME owners are still managing their businesses through manual or disconnected processes,” said Koren Wines, Managing Director APAC at Xero.“With Xero Lite, Filipino business owners can take that first step towards digitalisation, gaining better visibility, saving time on admin, and building a stronger foundation for the next stage of their journey.”

Xero Lite provides a simple entry point for businesses beginning their digital journey. As they become more confident and look to unlock greater value, they can upgrade to the Xero Starter plan, which includes features such as automated bank feeds.

Xero Lite is available in the Philippines starting today. To see how simple business finances can be, visit xero/ph.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments - on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero

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Media Contact:

Xero APAC

Peggy Lee

+65 8764 7047

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