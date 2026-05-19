MENAFN - ACN NewsWire) Xero Launches Lite Plan in Indonesia to Help Indonesian Small Businesses Master Their Finances

JAKARTA, May 20, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Xero, the global small business platform, today announced the launch of Xero Lite in Indonesia. Priced at just $7 USD per month, this plan is designed for Indonesia's micro and small businesses ready to take their first step away from messy notebooks and scattered receipts toward a simpler, digital way of running their business.

Adopting digital accounting tools is a vital step in this journey, as a lack of formal financial records currently excludes up to 70% of Indonesian MSMEs from growth capital and bank financing(1). While many entrepreneurs still manage their operations through manual bookkeeping, Xero Lite offers an accessible starting point for these owners to build a standardised accounting history, which can help them gain greater control and visibility over their business and unlock opportunities to scale.

Essential Tools to Build a More Efficient Business

Xero Lite focuses on the practical tools that help a business become more resilient and professional without unnecessary complexity:

Digital Tax Readiness: As Indonesia shifts toward digital-first taxation, businesses are replacing manual bookkeeping with digital audit trails. Xero helps streamline record-keeping to help support compliance with evolving regulations. Professional Invoicing: Business owners can create and send quotes and up to five invoices per month from a smartphone or computer. This replaces manual receipt books, helps businesses look more professional to customers, and supports faster payments. Automatic Receipt Capture: Users can extract data from bills and receipts automatically by snapping a photo on their smartphone. Xero safely stores these records in the cloud, removing the burden of manual data entry and lost paperwork. Real-time reports: Business owners can track operational performance instantly with accurate financial reports in Xero Lite. These insights allow owners to monitor cash trends and evaluate profit margins on demand. Full Connection to Business Apps: Xero Lite provides full access to the Xero App Store. This allows businesses to connect to a variety of specialised, integrated apps that work together to streamline everything from inventory to payments, providing a sophisticated digital toolkit as the business grows. Connected to Claude: Xero's integration with Anthropic brings Claude directly into Xero and Xero's financial data and tools into Claude.

A Stronger Foundation for Every Entrepreneur

“Indonesian small business owners are incredibly entrepreneurial, but manual, fragmented accounting may be preventing them from realising their businesses' full potential,” said Koren Wines, Managing Director APAC at Xero.“Xero Lite is a low cost first step designed to help owners move beyond informal record-keeping, towards establishing the rigour and credibility needed to capture growth opportunities and elevate their business.”

Xero Lite provides a simple entry point for businesses beginning their digital journey. As they become more confident and look to unlock greater value, they can upgrade to the Xero Starter plan, which includes features such as automated bank feeds.

Xero Lite is available in Indonesia starting today. To see how simple business finances can be, visit xero/id.

About Xero

Xero is a global small business platform that helps customers supercharge their business by bringing together the most important small business tools, including accounting, payroll and payments - on one platform. Xero's powerful platform helps customers automate routine tasks, get timely insights, and connects them with their data, their apps, and their accountant or bookkeeper so they can focus on what really matters. Trusted by millions of small businesses and accountants and bookkeepers globally, Xero makes life better for people in small business, their advisors, and communities around the world. For further information, please visit xero

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Media Contact:

Xero APAC

Peggy Lee

+65 8764 7047

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