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Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets State Minister For Political And Economic Diplomacy At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Ethiopia
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in in Doha on Tuesday with State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Hadera Abera Admassu the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.
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