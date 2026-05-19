Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets State Minister For Political And Economic Diplomacy At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Ethiopia

Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets State Minister For Political And Economic Diplomacy At Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Of Ethiopia


2026-05-19 11:18:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met in in Doha on Tuesday with State Minister for Political and Economic Diplomacy at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia Hadera Abera Admassu the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

MENAFN19052026000067011011ID1111141307



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search