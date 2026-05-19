PHCC Affirms Success Of Family Medicine Model In Disease Prevention, Early Detection

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has affirmed that the Family Medicine Model (FMM), being applied in all 31 health centres, has largely helped improve the quality of services and enhance prevention and early detection of diseases.

The corporation stressed the critical role undertaken by family physicians as the core elements of strengthening the health of both individuals and societies.

As such, the PHCC marks the World Family Doctor Day 2026 annually on May 19, with this year's the motto of“Compassionate Care in a Digital World” spotlighting the significance of leveraging digital transformation technologies in providing primary medical care.

PHCC Assistant Director-General for Operations and Clinical Affairs Dr Samia Ahmed al-Abdullah said that family medicine is the core pillar for primary healthcare thanks to the comprehensive and combined service it offers to all family members.

This model, she said, has been operating in all centres since 2013.

Dr al-Abdullah added that the role of family physicians goes beyond diagnosing diseases and treating them to encompass forging an enduring relationship with patients and their families alike, suggesting that this kind of relation helps physicians understand more deeply the health, genetic, and social history of families.

This kind of relationship, she added, is positively reflected on the quality of provided healthcare and prompts rapid medical intervention when needed.

Dr al-Abdullah emphasised that this model focuses on prevention before treatment through periodic medical tests, vaccinations, and early detection of chronic diseases and cancers.

She said that the model likewise strengthens health awareness as well as proper lifestyles, with family physicians persistently monitoring cases of chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular illnesses, adding that this modus operandi helps reduce complications and improve patients' quality of life.

The Family Medicine Model, Dr al-Abdullah continued, significantly contributes to providing medical and behavioural counseling, as well as mental health support services, and the identification of family history and hereditary disease risk, helping in the prevention of genetic and chronic diseases and the development of appropriate treatment plans.

She further noted that the model helps reduce the pressure on hospitals that are crowded with overwhelming numbers of patients, as well as unnecessary referrals, by providing combined healthcare inside clinics.

This year's World Family Doctor Day motto, Dr al-Abdullah said, underscores the PHCC's pivot toward enhancing digital health services with a particular emphasis on preserving the humanitarian aspect when it comes to the relationship between physician and patient.

She added that modern technology has become a fundamental support in advancing healthcare and improving service accessibility without negating the importance of humanitarian outreach and personal attention that distinguishes family physicians.

PHCC FMM family physicians