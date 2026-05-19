Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra Calls For Car Pooling, Hybrid Work Models

In a bid to push for sustainable practices, Delhi Art, Culture & Languages, Tourism and Labour Minister Kapil Mishra appealed to industry leaders to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for energy conservation by promoting car pooling and hybrid work models. According to a press release, Mishra also shared future plans aimed at developing Delhi as one of the country's and the world's leading tourism and event destinations. The Minister was speaking at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Delhi State Council meeting held at the Taj Mahal Hotel in New Delhi on Tuesday, where detailed deliberations were held on tourism, skill development, the event industry, and industrial policies.

Call for Eco-Friendly Commuting

Aligning with the resolve of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Mishra urged corporate houses to adopt eco-friendly commuting and flexible working structures. "All of us are trying our best to use the Metro, buses or travel together in a single vehicle. You should also promote car pooling in your institutions. Wherever possible, implement work from home for two or three days a week. Try to save fuel, promote electric vehicles and avoid unnecessary electricity consumption," Mishra said.

Boosting Tourism with Festivals and Transparent Policies

Taking a sharp dig at previous governance models regarding tourism initiatives, the Minister said that the government will work with "industry, malls and markets" to organise a strong and transparent shopping festival. "An RTI revealed that advertisements worth ₹80 crore were issued in the name of a shopping festival, but the shopping festival was not organised even for a single day. The Delhi Government will not work on that model. If the industry, malls and markets come together, the government will work with them to organise a strong and transparent shopping festival that becomes not just a one-time event but a permanent identity of Delhi," he added.

The Minister announced that the Delhi government is planning a series of large-scale annual events--including major literature and music festivals--scheduled around November, December, and February to draw domestic and international tourists. Mishra revealed that the government is working on a "viability gap funding" policy. Under this policy, the government will move beyond just granting administrative permissions and extend financial assistance to major event organisers when required, the release said.

Bridging the Skill Gap

Addressing the critical issue of unemployment and industrial demand, the Minister called for a joint effort between the state and the private sector to bridge the existing skill gap. "There is a huge skill gap. Many young people are educated but do not possess the skills required to get immediate employment, while many industries are unable to find skilled manpower. If you are ready to run skill development centres, I am also ready to provide land for them," Mishra promised industry representatives.

The Minister emphasised that a collective partnership is essential for the city's rapid transformation. "This is the time for partnership. It is time to move forward together in the journey of a changing Delhi and a changing India. This city is going to transform rapidly. New infrastructure will be developed, new opportunities will emerge, and Delhi will rise as a major global destination," Mishra concluded. (ANI)

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