Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Capital Braces For Scorching Heat As IMD Issues Orange Alert

Delhi Weather LATEST Update: Delhi is reeling under intense heatwave-like conditions, with temperatures expected to touch 46°C this week. Rising pollution levels and soaring power demand have added to the city's weather woes

Delhi witnessed its hottest day of the year on Tuesday as the Safdarjung weather station recorded a maximum temperature of 45.1°C, nearly 5 degrees above normal. Several parts of the capital experienced even harsher conditions, with Ridge touching 46.5°C and Ayanagar recording 45.5°C.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange alerts for the next six days, warning residents about continued heatwave-like conditions. Weather experts say the lack of western disturbances and hot, dry winds from Rajasthan and northwest India are driving the temperature spike.

The severe heat has also worsened Delhi's air quality. The city's AQI climbed to 208 on Tuesday evening, entering the“poor” category for the first time since late April.

In response, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) activated Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). Authorities have intensified pollution-control measures across Delhi-NCR, including stricter checks on vehicles operating without valid pollution under control (PUC) certificates.

Officials warned that air quality may deteriorate further as high temperatures and stagnant winds continue through the week.

The sweltering conditions have sharply increased electricity consumption across the capital. Delhi's peak power demand touched 7,776 MW on Tuesday afternoon, the highest recorded so far this summer.

According to weather experts, residents may not get lasting relief anytime soon. Skymet Weather officials said temperatures generally begin to ease only in the second half of June, when moisture-laden easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal start influencing north India.

Until then, Delhi is expected to continue battling extreme daytime heat, warm nights, and rising discomfort levels.

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