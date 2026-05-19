Identity Of Pompeii Victim Revealed In High-Tech Scans

MENAFN - USA Art News) CT Scans Reveal a Roman Doctor Among Pompeii's Fugitives

A plaster cast long known as one of Pompeii's most haunting images has yielded a more specific identity. Archaeologists have used modern diagnostic imaging to show that one of the 14 people preserved in the Garden of the Fugitives was a Roman doctor, still carrying the tools of his profession as he tried to escape the eruption.

The identification came during restoration work in 2016, when researchers discovered objects embedded in the plaster around the body of a crouched man. By scanning the cast without damaging it, they were able to see what had been hidden for nearly two millennia: a bronze-rimmed medical case made from an organic material such as wood or leather, a basalt slab used for grinding powders and cosmetics, and six metallic instruments that were likely surgical tools.

The doctor also appears to have been carrying a small cloth bag with four silver coins and three bronze coins. One of the bronze coins seems to be a sestertius from the Flavian era, which ran from 69 C.E. to 96 C.E. Together, the objects offer a rare glimpse of a professional life interrupted in the middle of catastrophe.

Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the Pompeii Archaeological Park, said the discovery“adds a new piece to the knowledge of one of the most moving and terrible contexts of the ancient city, the very emblem of the tragedy that struck an entire population.” He added that the site remains“a powerful testimony to daily life in Pompeii and how its humanity was suddenly broken.”

Researchers now plan to virtually recreate the doctor's medical kit using the scan data, extending the work of conservation into digital reconstruction. Since taking over as director in 2021, Zuchtriegel has used the park's in-house journal to publish new findings quickly, including frescoes linked to Nero's wife, evidence about the towers built by Pompeii's elite, and research on how people returned to live in the city after the eruption.

The new identification does more than refine a single cast. It sharpens the human scale of Pompeii itself, where archaeology continues to turn frozen gestures into legible lives.