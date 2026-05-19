Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ: DVLT) Announces Exclusive Healthcare License Targeting PBM-Driven Drug Pricing Inefficiencies

Agreement outlines an exclusive patent license granted to Wellgistics Health, giving the company sole access within its market segment to Datavault AI's proprietary technologies. At the center of the initiative is PharmacyChain(TM), a platform designed to track and manage prescription fulfillment from manufacturer to patient while automating processes that are traditionally routed through PBMs. By granting exclusive, Datavault AI creates a stronger commercial incentive for adoption while also reinforcing the value of its intellectual property portfolio.

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Prescription drug prices in the United States are among the highest in the world, driven in part by complex rebate structures controlled by pharmacy benefit managers (“PBMs”). Datavault AI (NASDAQ: DVLT), a technology company focused on AI-driven data monetization and digital asset infrastructure, is entering this landscape through an exclusive licensing agreement with Wellgistics Health Inc. The agreement positions the company's technology at the center of a platform designed to streamline prescription distribution and reduce reliance on traditional intermediaries.

According to the company, the agreement outlines an exclusive patent license granted to Wellgistics Health, giving the company sole access within its market segment to Datavault AI's proprietary technologies. This exclusivity is a defining feature of the agreement, as it prevents direct...

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