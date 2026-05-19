Techmediabreaks Mindbio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) Advancing Workplace Safety With AI-Powered Technology

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Disseminated on behalf of MindBio Therapeutics Corp. (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) and may include paid advertising.

MindBio Therapeutics (CSE: MBIO) (OTCQB: MBQIF) is introducing a novel system aimed at identifying drug and alcohol impairment, initially focused on the South American mining sector, where remote operations and heavy machinery make safety monitoring critical. An article discussing this reads,“The biotechnology company, which has spent several years conducting research into intoxication detection, has developed a voice-based AI system designed to identify signs of alcohol or drug impairment within seconds, the first of its kind in the world. Instead of relying on traditional biological testing methods such as breathalyzers or laboratory samples, MindBio's technology analyzes acoustic patterns in speech to estimate intoxication levels... The platform is being developed for enterprise use, with the company currently preparing a hardware kiosk system that can screen workers as they enter industrial facilities.”

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About MindBio Therapeutics Corp.

MindBio is a biotechnology company that is commercialising AI prediction technologies for drug and alcohol intoxication detection via voice analysis. The AI prediction model uses over 50 million data points to predict alcohol intoxication with remarkable accuracy, just by using the human voice. The company is developing an enterprise platform including Edge-AI kiosks integrating bespoke hardware and software for the detection of drug and alcohol intoxication using the human voice and AI in a range of enterprise environments including the mining industry, aviation, construction and law enforcement.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MBQIF are available in the company's newsroom at

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