Networknewsbreaks Regentis Biomaterials Ltd. (NYSE American: RGNT) Reports 2025 Financial Results And Clinical Progress For Gelrinc(R)

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Regentis Biomaterials (NYSE American: RGNT) reported financial results for the year ended Dec. 31, 2025, and provided a corporate and clinical update highlighting progress in its pivotal Phase III study of GelrinC(R) for knee cartilage repair. The company said its strengthened balance sheet, with more than $7 million in cash following its IPO, is expected to support completion of patient recruitment and treatment in the Phase III trial by mid-2026, while also providing runway to begin commercial marketing efforts for GelrinC(R) in Europe.

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About Regentis Biomaterials

Regentis Biomaterials Ltd is a regenerative medicine company dedicated to developing innovative tissue repair solutions that restore health and enhance quality of life. With an initial focus on orthopedic treatments, Regentis' Gelrin platform technology, based on synchronized, degradable hydrogel implants, regenerates damaged or diseased tissue including inflamed cartilage and bone. Regentis' lead product GelrinC(R), is a cell-free, off-the-shelf hydrogel that is eroded and resorbed in the knee, allowing the surrounding cells to regenerate the cartilage in a controlled and synchronous process. GelrinC(R) aims to address a market of approximately 470,000 cases for cartilage knee repair annually in the U.S. where no off-the-shelf treatment is available.

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