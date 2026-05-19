Closing The Friction Gap: The New Rules Of Fund Administration In The Retail Era

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The Expectation Gap Scaling Onboarding for Thousands, Not Dozens The Liquidity Illusion From Back Office to Strategic Infrastructure The Path Forward

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As institutional allocations hit their natural ceilings, GPs have pivoted toward the estimated $100 trillion held in individual wealth globally.

However, as we move into this“Retail Era,” a dangerous rift has emerged. It is the gap between the sophisticated, high-friction reality of private assets and the“on-demand,” frictionless expectations of the retail investor. For the fund administrator, this is no longer a matter of simply processing trades; it is fundamental re-engineering of the industry's plumbing.

If the front office is where the capital is raised, the back office is now where the reputation – and the viability – of the fund is defended.

Retail capital doesn't just change who invests, it changes how a...