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Amova Asset Management - Q1 Japan GDP: Export Driven But Improving In Breadth
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Comments prepared by Naomi Fink, Chief Global Strategist at Amova Asset Management, regarding Japan's GDP figures published today.
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- Domestic Demand: improving in quality Exports: pro-cyclical support Overall: resilience amid cyclical surge
Q1 Real GDP out-performed expectations, up 0.5% q/q (2.1% annualized) versus 0.4% (1.7% annualized) expected, according to Bloomberg. The GDP deflator, at 3.4% y/y, and the domestic demand deflator at 2.6% y/y compared favorably to the BoJ's 2%...
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