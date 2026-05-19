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Amova Asset Management - Q1 Japan GDP: Export Driven But Improving In Breadth

Amova Asset Management - Q1 Japan GDP: Export Driven But Improving In Breadth


2026-05-19 11:07:36
(MENAFN- ValueWalk) Comments prepared by Naomi Fink, Chief Global Strategist at Amova Asset Management, regarding Japan's GDP figures published today.

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    Domestic Demand: improving in quality Exports: pro-cyclical support Overall: resilience amid cyclical surge

Q1 Real GDP out-performed expectations, up 0.5% q/q (2.1% annualized) versus 0.4% (1.7% annualized) expected, according to Bloomberg. The GDP deflator, at 3.4% y/y, and the domestic demand deflator at 2.6% y/y compared favorably to the BoJ's 2%...

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