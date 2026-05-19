Amova Asset Management - Q1 Japan GDP: Export Driven But Improving In Breadth

Q1 Real GDP out-performed expectations, up 0.5% q/q (2.1% annualized) versus 0.4% (1.7% annualized) expected, according to Bloomberg. The GDP deflator, at 3.4% y/y, and the domestic demand deflator at 2.6% y/y compared favorably to the BoJ's 2%...

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.