Team Qatar Shooters Dominate Podiums At GCC Games Doha 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Team Qatar shooters delivered a historic performance at Lusail International Shooting Complex, imposing complete dominance over the competitions held on Tuesday after claiming seven medals in a single day - including three gold and four silver medals - in a remarkable display that confirmed Qatar shooting's supremacy on the regional stage.

The standout achievement came in the men's trap team event, where Team Qatar secured the gold medal and first place after delivering an exceptional performance with a total of 354 targets through the trio of Mohammed al-Rumaihi, Angelo Scalzoni, and Saeed Abu Shareb. The Qatari team finished ahead of Kuwait, who claimed silver with 344 targets, while the UAE took bronze with 341.

Team Qatar women also secured silver in the women's trap team event with a total of 310 targets through Maytha al-Buainain, Khulood al-Khalaf, and Ray Bassil, finishing behind Kuwait, who won gold with 320 targets, while Bahrain claimed bronze with 298.

In the men's individual trap competition, Team Qatar shooter Mohammed al-Rumaihi won silver following a dramatic final showdown against Kuwait's Abdulrahman al-Faihan. Both shooters finished tied on 120 targets before the contest moved to a tense shoot-off, which al-Faihan won to secure gold with a score of 26+23, while al-Rumaihi claimed silver with 26+22. UAE shooter Yahya al-Muhairi took bronze with 21 targets.

In the women's individual trap event, Team Qatar shooter Maytha secured silver after scoring 22 targets in the final round, finishing behind Kuwait's Shahad al-Hawal, who won gold with 23 targets, while Bahrain's Marwa Bouarki took bronze with 16.

Team Qatar shooting also continued their dominance in the indoor range after winning two gold medals. Dua Habib captured gold in the women's 10m air pistol event with a total of 231.2 points, ahead of the UAE's Ghalia al-Shuhail, who won silver with 229.6 points, while Bahrain's Aisha al-Braiki claimed bronze with 209.2 points.

Meanwhile, Team Qatar women won gold in the women's 10m air pistol team event with a total of 1,669 points through Dua Habib, Aisha al-Abdullah, and Salma al-Maas, finishing ahead of Bahrain in second with 1,646 points and the UAE in third with 1,634.

In the men's team event of the same discipline, Team Qatar shooters Khalid al-Shaiba, Nasser al-Sunaij, and Mohammed al-Yafei secured silver with 1,679 points. Saudi Arabia claimed gold with 1,693 points, while Oman took bronze with 1,664 points.

Attention will once again turn today toward Lusail Shooting Complex for the finals of the mixed trap team event and the mixed 10m air pistol team event, with Team Qatar aiming to continue their golden run and strengthen their control over the podiums.

Jassim Shahin al-Sulaiti praises Team Qatar shooters

Jassim Shahin al-Sulaiti, Secretary General of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association, expressed his pride in the exceptional achievements secured by Team Qatar shooters at the GCC Games, stressing that winning seven new medals reflects the remarkable progress of Qatari shooting.

Al-Sulaiti said:“We are living moments of pride seeing Team Qatar athletes standing on the podium with three gold and four silver medals, raising their tally to 18 medals and maintaining top spot in the GCC standings since the start of the Games. This clearly proves the success of the strategic plans carefully developed by the federation under the leadership of Dr. Mishaal Ibrahim al-Nasr, in addition to the intensive training camps and the integrated technical and administrative efforts.”

He added:“The competitions were highly competitive due to the participation of some of the GCC's top shooters with continental achievements, but Team Qatar imposed their complete dominance, beginning with the collective excellence in trap and pistol team events and culminating in Dua Habib's deserved individual gold medal.”

Al-Sulaiti also stressed that beyond medals and competition, the Games represented a perfect opportunity for athletes from GCC countries to meet in a brotherly atmosphere reflecting the strong bonds and unity among Gulf nations.

He concluded by thanking the Qatar Olympic Committee for its unlimited support, noting that the impressive medal haul would serve as major motivation to continue progressing and raising Qatar's flag at upcoming international events, most notably the Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

Team Qatar snooker win silver in 15-red team event

Team Qatar snooker secured the silver medal in the 15-red team snooker competition at the GCC Games Doha 2026.

The Team Qatar trio of Ali al-Obaidli, Ahmed Saif, and Bashar Hussein claimed silver, while the UAE team of Mohammed Shehab, Khalid al-Kamali, and Abdulrahman al-Shamsi won gold after securing a 3-0 victory in the final.

The billiards and snooker competitions concluded yesterday, with Team Qatar winning six medals overall: gold in the 10-ball billiards doubles event, silver in the 10-ball singles event, silver in the 9-ball singles event, silver in the 6-red snooker singles event, gold in the 15-red snooker singles event, and silver in the 15-red team snooker competition.

Mohammed al-Ramzani, President of the Qatar Billiards and Snooker Federation, praised the results achieved by Team Qatar, stressing that the six medals reflected the tremendous work carried out by the federation and the outstanding performances delivered by the players throughout the tournament.

“We are proud of what Team Qatar achieved by winning six medals, including two gold medals. This achievement confirms the development of the sport in Qatar and the ability of our players to compete strongly in GCC competitions,” al-Ramzani said.

He added that the tournament featured high-level competition and excellent organisation, noting that the next stage requires continued focus and preparation as future challenges will be even stronger.

Al-Ramzani also stressed that participation in the tournament had greatly benefited the players technically and mentally and would motivate them to achieve further success in upcoming events, while also praising the outstanding organisation of the Games and the efforts of all working committees.

Team Qatar padel continue winning run

Team Qatar padel team continued their winning streak at the 4th GCC Games Doha 2026 after defeating Bahrain 3-0 yesterday.

Team Qatar delivered another strong performance, with the duo of Mishari Nawaf and Rashid Nawaf winning the opening match in straight sets against Bahrain's Youssef Qaed and Omar Qaed by scores of 6-0 and 6-1.

In the second match, Khalid Saadoun and Issa Shanan defeated Bahrain's Ahmed Khalid and Hussein Diwani in three sets, 6-0, 1-6, and 6-3.

In the third match, Mohammed Saadoun and Hassan Wali secured victory over Bahrain's Ali Diwani and Rashid al-Obaidli in straight sets after winning the opening set 6-0 before Bahrain withdrew from the second set due to Rashid al-Obaidli's injury.

This marked Team Qatar's third consecutive victory after earlier defeating Saudi Arabia 3-0 and Kuwait in the second round.

Team Qatar have now guaranteed a place on the podium and will face the UAE today in the final match as they aim to retain the gold medal won at the previous GCC Games in Kuwait.

Team Qatar handball suffer first defeat

Team Qatar handball team suffered their first defeat at the GCC Games after losing 24-19 to Bahrain in a strong encounter held yesterday as part of the third round of the competition.

Bahrain imposed their superiority early thanks to solid defensive organisation and fast attacking transitions, finishing the first half ahead 13-10. Despite Team Qatar's attacking efforts and tactical adjustments in the second half, Bahrain's defensive strength prevented a comeback.

The result ended Team Qatar's winning streak following victories over the UAE and Kuwait, leaving their tally at four points, while Bahrain moved clear at the top with six points.

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The competition will continue tomorrow with Bahrain facing the UAE before the handball tournament concludes on Friday, May 22, with the highly anticipated clash between Team Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

Team Qatar volleyball win silver medal

Team Qatar men's volleyball team won the silver medal at the GCC Games Doha 2026 after losing to Bahrain in the final held at Aspire Women's Sports Hall amid strong attendance and major interest in the tournament.

Bahrain secured victory in the final with set scores of 25-21, 27-25, and 25-23 to claim the gold medal, while Team Qatar settled for silver despite the disappointment of the players and coaching staff, who had hoped to retain the title for the second consecutive edition.

In the third-place playoff, Oman claimed the bronze medal after defeating the UAE by three sets to one, ending their campaign on a positive note.

GCC Games Doha 2026 shooting QATAR