HH The Amir Receives Credentials Of 3 Ambassadors
HH the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of Kuwait Ahmad Abdulrahman al-Shuraim; Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Toktobolotov and Ambassador of Portugal Ana Filomena da Costa Rocha.
HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their missions as well as further development and growth in the relations between Qatar and their respective countries.
The ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes to the Qatari people for enduring progress and prosperity.
The ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.Amiri Diwan ambassadors
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