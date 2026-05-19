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HH The Amir Receives Credentials Of 3 Ambassadors


2026-05-19 11:07:32
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani received, at his office at the Amiri Diwan Tuesday, the credentials of three new ambassadors to Qatar.

HH the Amir received the credentials of Ambassador of Kuwait Ahmad Abdulrahman al-Shuraim; Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Aibek Toktobolotov and Ambassador of Portugal Ana Filomena da Costa Rocha.

HH the Amir welcomed the new ambassadors and wished them success in their missions as well as further development and growth in the relations between Qatar and their respective countries.

The ambassadors conveyed to HH the Amir the greetings of the leaders of their countries and their wishes to the Qatari people for enduring progress and prosperity.

The ambassadors were accorded official reception ceremonies upon arrival at the Amiri Diwan.

Amiri Diwan ambassadors

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Gulf Times

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