Before, During And After: How T-Mobile Shows Up For First Responders And Communities Across America At Every Stage

MENAFN - 3BL) When disaster strikes, first responders don't have time to think about connectivity. It's either there or it's not. From dedicated network capabilities like T-Priority to on-the-ground emergency response teams and community support efforts, T-Mobile helps first responders and the communities they serve stay connected when it matters most.

Whether responding to hurricanes, wildfires or other large-scale emergencies, staying connected can mean the difference between coordination and chaos. Moments like National Police Week, EMS Week and International Firefighters' Day honor the work and sacrifice of first responders, while T-Mobile's year-round commitment helps deliver the network, technology and support they depend on in critical situations - especially when and where traditional coverage is limited.

"T-Mobile is committed to advancing the infrastructure, technology and partnerships that first responders need to save lives every single day,” said André Almeida, Chief Broadband, Enterprise & Emerging Business Officer, T-Mobile.“From T-Priority, which ensures priority access for first responders during extreme congestion, to rapid disaster response and longstanding community partnerships, we support and connect America's emergency personnel before, during and after the moments that matter most. That's how we show up."

BEFORE: Preparing First Responders and Communities for What's Ahead

Preparation is the foundation for an effective response, especially as emergencies grow more complex.

“When emergencies happen, people need to reach help, check on loved ones and stay informed,” said Jon Freier, Chief Operating Officer, T-Mobile.“That's why our teams prepare year-round - investing in technology, readiness and rapid-response capabilities so we can show up when communities need us most and help keep people connected in critical moments. This is more than a commitment. It's a responsibility.”

T-Mobile is pioneering capabilities that help first responders stay ahead of rapidly changing conditions, including real-time data and video sharing, Drone as First Responder (DFR) technology, enabled by T-Mobile's 5G network and T-Priority and AI-driven network monitoring. These innovations are designed to give first responders faster access to information and enhance situational awareness for critical moments and decisions where every second counts.

AI-enabled Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology continuously adjusts network performance in real time to help keep customers and first responders connected when it matters most. During Winter Storm Fern, SON made tens of thousands of automated adjustments and helped keep sites running for more than 250,000 additional minutes, helping impacted communities reach loved ones, access critical resources and call for help.

T-Mobile is also expanding access to emergency services through next-generation 911 and Text to 911 capabilities, getting more Americans help when they need it-even in parts of the country where traditional coverage may be limited, such as remote and rural environments.

Beyond infrastructure, T-Mobile supports the people behind the badge, offering dedicated plans and benefits that help first responders and their families stay connected all year round.

DURING: Showing Up When Communities Need It Most

Every second matters in a disaster, and the role of connectivity as critical infrastructure becomes very clear.

In times of crisis, T-Mobile's emergency response teams deploy rapidly to restore coverage, coordinate with emergency services and other teams on the ground and provide Wi-Fi, charging and essential supplies in the field so first responders can stay connected and communities can access critical services.

Built on T-Mobile's 5G Standalone Core, the T-Priority network slice helps first responders stay connected with more consistent access to faster 5G speeds and lower latency for mission-critical communications. It also gives first responders the highest priority across every 5G band, even in times of extreme congestion.

T-Mobile also offers the only dedicated direct-to-cellular network for first responders with Starlink integration in the form of T-Satellite, which extends connectivity from the largest commercial array of satellites directly to compatible devices when traditional networks are unavailable. During Winter Storm Fern, T-Satellite supported more than 250,000 users and 1.5 million messages.

"In an emergency, communication is everything-and first responders don't have time to troubleshoot connectivity,” said Brian Gould, Industry Segment Advisor, T-Mobile and Former Fire and Police Chief.“That's where our dedicated emergency response teams come in. They're prepared to tackle any challenge to ensure essential communications for safety and security are fully operational.”

T-Mobile Supporting First Responders with T-Priority

From hurricanes and wildfires to winter storms and other high-stakes events, the mission remains clear: help first responders do their jobs faster and help communities recover stronger.

AFTER: Supporting Heroes and Communities Nationwide

The work doesn't stop when the weather clears. Throughout the year, T-Mobile supports first responders, their families and the communities they serve through ongoing partnerships, local engagement and community giving initiatives.

Introducing Hometown Heroes: Through its partnership with Minor League Baseball, T-Mobile is celebrating“Hometown Heroes” at ballparks across the country throughout May and July. Dedicated theme nights at 28 stadiums will celebrate local first responders, service members and community champions with on-field recognition and in-game tributes, giving honorees the chance to share the moment with friends and family. Scholarships and Support for Families of Fallen Heroes: T-Mobile is honored to support the important work of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation Direct Support for First Responder Families: T-Mobile's 2025 Giving Tuesday Campaign raised $200,000 for the First Responder Children's Foundation programs that benefit first responder families, including programs like Toy Express. Community Giving: T-Mobile's Giving Season raised over $100,000 for first responder organizations. Employees donated thousands of volunteer hours and more than 3,000 toys to first responder families, as well as nearly 500 units of blood to help save lives. Community Engagement: T-Mobile creates opportunities for first responders to connect with the communities they serve. This includes local“Coffee with a Cop” events, community spotlights and nonprofit partnerships like T-Mobile's Little League Call Up Grant Through initiatives like its National First Responders Day celebrations at retail stores, T-Mobile is also bringing that support directly into local communities- creating opportunities to engage with first responders and their families, increase awareness of available benefits and drive strong participation and engagement in communities across the country. For first responder families, that impact is deeply felt, and deeply personal. “After my father's passing, this scholarship has meant so much to my family and me,” said Shea Roberts, daughter of Officer Charles Roberts.“It's helped me continue my education and taken a weight off our shoulders during such a difficult time.” “T-Mobile's partnership has helped expand the support we provide to first responder families across the country,” said Eric Cortina, Executive Vice President, Development, Tunnel to Towers Foundation.“From scholarships for children of fallen heroes to ongoing assistance, this collaboration is making a meaningful difference for those who have given so much.” A Commitment That Goes Beyond the Network With more than 4.6 million first responders across America, the need for reliable connectivity continues to grow. T-Mobile's approach is simple: be ready before, show up during and support long after first responders are called into action-helping first responders do their jobs and communities recover stronger. Learn more about T-Priority and first responder benefits by visiting . For more information on T-Mobile's preparedness and response capabilities, visit the company's Emergency Response hub and follow @TMobileNews on X and Instagram. # # # T-Priority for qualifying organizations on eligible rate plans. Some T-Priority features only available in areas of Ultra Capacity 5G coverage with capable device and 5G Standalone settings; see T-Mobile/5Glayers. Coverage not available in some areas. T-Satellite: Texting & select satellite-ready apps with compatible device in most outdoor areas in the U.S. where you can see the sky. Satellite service, including text to 911, may be delayed, limited, or unavailable. See T-Mobile Terms & Conditions for details.