Leidos To Support 2026 Veterans And Nature Grant

MENAFN - 3BL) 2026 Veterans and Nature Grant

With support from Leidos, the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF) is pleased to offer grant funding to expand access to nature-based experiences that support the health, well-being, and community connection of America's veterans through the 2026 Veterans and Nature Grant.

Applicants can request up to $10,000 for programs to be completed in 12 months. Eligible applicants must describe how the requested funds will support projects on America's public lands that connect veterans to nature-based health and wellness experiences, including any of the following:

Outdoor recreation programming designed for veteran communities Partnerships with public lands agencies to expand veteran access Nature-based physical and mental wellness initiatives Community-building activities on America's public lands

This initiative is also made possible through the generous support of the American Medical Association, an organization committed to improving physical and mental health in veteran communities.

For more details about this grant, including eligibility requirements and application instructions, visit NEEF's grant application page.

Please contact [email protected]