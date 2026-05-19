New York's 2026 Tax Break Lets Cities Slash Up To 65% Off Seniors' Home Values - But You Have To Ask For It

MENAFN - Saving Advice) For many retirees in New York, rising property taxes have become one of the biggest threats to staying in the homes they worked decades to afford. Even seniors who paid off their mortgages years ago are finding themselves squeezed by increasing assessments, inflation, and fixed retirement incomes.

Now, a major expansion to New York's senior property tax relief system could offer meaningful help to thousands of older homeowners across the state. A new law signed by Governor Kathy Hochul allows local governments to increase senior property tax exemptions from 50% to as much as 65% of a home's assessed value. The catch is that the exemption is not automatic, and many eligible seniors may miss out because they never apply. Here's what you need to know to get your tax break.

The New Law Could Dramatically Reduce Property Taxes for Seniors

The expanded exemption gives counties, cities, towns, villages, and school districts the option to reduce taxable assessed home values by up to 65% for qualifying seniors. Previously, many local senior exemptions maxed out at 50% reductions.

Governor Hochul said the change was designed to help older New Yorkers remain in their homes despite rising living costs and property taxes. For a senior living in a high-tax area, the savings could easily total hundreds or even thousands of dollars annually, depending on home value and local tax rates.

You Still Have to Meet Age, Income, and Residency Rules

The exemption is not available to every homeowner automatically. Under New York's existing senior exemption structure, homeowners generally must be at least 65 years old and use the property as their primary residence. Income limits also apply, although the exact thresholds vary by municipality and school district.

According to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance, local governments can choose different income caps and sliding-scale exemption levels. Married couples must usually include combined household income when applying, including Social Security and retirement income in many cases.

Seniors who assume they make“too much” may still qualify for partial exemptions under newer sliding-scale options.

The Biggest Mistake Seniors Make Is Assuming Enrollment Is Automatic

One of the most important details about the program is that seniors generally must apply for it themselves. Tax professionals say thousands of eligible homeowners overpay property taxes every year because they never realize exemptions exist or assume they were enrolled automatically.

New York City's Senior Citizen Homeowners' Exemption program, for example, requires applications and periodic renewals. In many areas, missing the filing deadline can delay savings for an entire year.

Some Communities May Offer More Generous Relief Than Others

A major complication with New York's property tax system is that local governments control many exemption decisions. The new 65% cap does not automatically force every municipality to adopt the higher exemption level.

Instead, local governments must choose whether to implement the expanded benefit and determine how aggressively they want to apply it. This means seniors in one county may receive significantly larger tax reductions than seniors living only a few miles away in another community.

Enhanced STAR Benefits Could Add Even More Savings

The senior exemption is separate from New York's Enhanced STAR program, which provides additional school tax relief for older homeowners. Seniors who qualify may be able to combine both programs for greater savings.

According to New York State tax guidance, Enhanced STAR income limits are increasing again for the 2026-2027 school year, potentially allowing more retirees to qualify. Some homeowners may also receive automatic upgrades from Basic STAR to Enhanced STAR once they become age-eligible. Combining multiple exemptions and credits could reduce annual property tax burdens substantially for some retirees living on fixed incomes.

This Year's Deadline May Have Already Passed

The deadline for applications this year has unfortunately already passed for many areas. In New York City, for instance, everything needed to be submitted by March 16, 2026. Other counties and municipalities may use different filing deadlines tied to local assessment calendars.

That being said, now that you know more about the program, there is no reason not to have your ducks in a row to be able to claim the tax break next year (if your deadline has already passed). Don't wait until the summer months (when those pesky tax bills arrive) to do something about it.

Homeowners should contact their local assessor's office now to ask whether their community has adopted the expanded exemption and what paperwork is required. A short phone call or application today could potentially save a retiree thousands of dollars over the next several years.