Federal Watchdog Finds Nursing Homes Sedating Dementia Patients With Antipsychotics - And Calls For A Crackdown

MENAFN - Saving Advice) Families place loved ones in nursing homes expecting safety, dignity, and compassionate care. But alarming new federal watchdog reports suggest that some facilities are relying on powerful antipsychotic drugs to chemically sedate dementia patients instead of properly caring for them.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector Genera l recently found“alarming instances” of nursing homes giving antipsychotic medications to residents with dementia primarily to control behavior and reduce staff burdens. These medications carry serious FDA warnings because they may increase the risk of falls, strokes, and even death in elderly dementia patients.

So, what is being done to protect these vulnerable adults? Here's what the so-called crackdown will do.

Federal Investigators Found Widespread Misuse of Antipsychotic Drugs

The Office of Inspector General reviewed 40 focused nursing home inspections conducted by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and found repeated examples of inappropriate antipsychotic use. Investigators said some facilities administered these medications to dementia patients mainly“for the benefit of staff” rather than medical necessity.

Antipsychotics are generally intended for conditions like schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, not routine dementia-related agitation or wandering. The FDA has long warned that elderly dementia patients face increased mortality risks when given these drugs. Despite those warnings, investigators found cases where residents were heavily sedated without proper monitoring, informed consent, or attempts at safer alternatives.

Some Nursing Homes Allegedly Used Drugs as“Chemical Restraints”

One of the most disturbing findings involved allegations that medications were effectively being used as chemical restraints. Patient advocates say some understaffed facilities may rely on sedating medications to make residents quieter, less mobile, and easier to manage. There are now documented cases where nursing home staff reportedly admitted that the drugs made workloads easier. As a result, families often describe loved ones becoming withdrawn, excessively sleepy, or“zombie-like” shortly after medication changes, especially when facilities fail to explain the risks clearly.

Investigators Say Some Facilities Manipulated Diagnoses

The second federal report uncovered another troubling issue involving schizophrenia diagnoses. According to investigators, some nursing homes allegedly diagnosed dementia residents with schizophrenia inappropriately to avoid penalties tied to antipsychotic drug reporting.

Because schizophrenia patients are excluded from certain federal antipsychotic quality measures, facilities may have had incentives to alter diagnoses artificially. Investigators found that some nursing homes used those diagnoses to mask antipsychotic overuse and protect their federal star ratings.

Dementia Patients Face Serious Health Risks from These Drugs

Antipsychotic medications are not harmless sedatives. They can significantly increase the risks of falls, fractures, strokes, pneumonia, and sudden death in elderly dementia patients. Sedated residents may also lose mobility faster because excessive sleepiness reduces physical activity and social interaction.

In many cases, dementia behaviors that trigger medication use may actually stem from pain, loneliness, urinary infections, overstimulation, or fear rather than psychiatric illness. Non-drug interventions like music therapy, redirection, calm environments, and individualized attention often work better when facilities have adequate staffing. Unfortunately, those approaches require time and trained caregivers, which some struggling nursing homes lack.

Staffing Shortages May Be Fueling the Problem

Many long-term care experts believe chronic staffing shortages are driving at least part of the crisis. Caring for residents with dementia requires patience, supervision, and specialized training that many facilities struggle to provide consistently.

Investigators and advocates say sedating medications may become a shortcut in facilities facing staffing pressure or burnout. Healthcare workers and caregivers often describe frustration over inadequate staffing levels and pressure to manage difficult behaviors quickly.

Sherri Parker, assistant director of nursing at Caribou Rehab and Nursing, spoke to The Maine Monitor. She said at one point she had a patient who they could never get to do therapy because she would just fall asleep in front of you. Eventually, taking her off of the unnecessary medication helped get her to a point where they could progress with therapies.

“I've seen a stopped antipsychotic medication on many people, and sometimes I'm like, 'Wow, they've actually done really well.' That just goes to show me that it really wasn't necessary to keep them on that,” Parker said.

Families Need to Ask Tough Questions About Medication Changes

All of that being said, it's still never a good idea to just assume that a new medication is automatically necessary just because it was prescribed in a nursing home setting. Families and relatives have the right to ask why medications were added, and whether any non-drug alternatives were attempted first. You should also inquire about any potential side effects that need to be monitored.

If you have a loved one in a nursing home, look for sudden personality changes, excessive sleeping, falls, confusion, or dramatic withdrawal after medication adjustments. You can also request regular medication reviews and confirm whether informed consent procedures were properly followed. Doing so could ultimately keep your family member or loved one safe.

The Push for Nursing Home Reform Is Growing Louder

The new federal watchdog findings are reigniting serious concerns about how dementia patients are treated inside America's nursing homes. While antipsychotic medications may sometimes be medically necessary in severe cases, they should never become routine substitutes for proper staffing and compassionate dementia care. Families with loved ones in nursing homes may need to become more proactive about reviewing medications, monitoring behavioral changes, and asking direct questions about treatment decisions.

What do you think about the fact that so many nursing homes engage in this practice? Drop your thoughts below.