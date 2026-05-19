Indian Economy Resilient Amid West Asia Crisis, Forex Dip: Experts

Amid the turbulent times following the West Asia escalations, financial leaders have expressed strong confidence in the resilience of the Indian economy and its banking architecture. They dismissed immediate panic over dipping foreign exchange reserves and raging geopolitical tensions. M Narendra (former CMD, Indian Overseas Bank), Mahendra Kumar Chouhan (President-Elect, IMC), and Shachindra Nath (MD, UGro Capital) aligned in their view that India's financial system remains exceptionally robust against severe external shocks.

Forex Reserves and Outflows Temporary, Say Experts

Addressing the notable drop of around Rs 2.5 lakh crore in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) foreign exchange reserves alongside volatile FII and FDI outflows, the experts termed these pressures temporary. Nath attributed the lower forex reserves to the depreciation of the rupee and global money market shifts, urging a dual approach of increased domestic self-reliance to reduce oil consumption reserves alongside structural economic reforms to attract global investors. Narendra added that India's fiscal and current account deficits remain tightly managed, enabling domestic banking to comfortably absorb local credit growth.

System 'Absorbed the Shock' of West Asian Crisis

Despite shipping delays and port congestion tied to the West Asian crisis, the speakers maintained that the system has successfully "absorbed the shock." Reflecting on these disruptions, Narendra speaking on the sidelines of the IMC Banking & Financial Services Conference, observed, "These things are being affected, and there may be a few months of difficulty for companies. But because almost all companies are holding strong cash reserves and are in the best of financial health, they will be able to manage that well." He highlighted that the RBI has proactively granted authorized dealers the flexibility to extend import payments and export credit lines, proving that "it is not a panic situation."

Regulatory 'Checks and Balances' Create Fortress-Like Banking

The experts credit India's regulatory "checks and balances" for creating a fortress-like banking system. Chouhan noted that, unlike the global failures of the 2008 crisis, Indian banks emerged unscathed due to the RBI's stringent governance, famously stating, "The banking sector, I would say, is becoming a force for good." He added that the domestic balance sheets are stronger than ever, accelerated significantly by India's unique Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) and the landmark JAM trinity.

Monetary Policy Stability Expected

On macroeconomic policy, the experts projected stability. Downplaying fears of an aggressive interest rate cycle, Nath stated he expects a "status quo" from the upcoming Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting. Narendra explained that unless food inflation breaches the upper tolerance band of 6 per cent, the current level of inflation does not warrant an interest rate hike. "The RBI will use other operational means to provide liquidity for productive credit and ensure that interest rates don't shoot up," Narendra stated.

Emphasis on Financial Inclusion, Not Consolidation

The experts emphasized deep financial inclusion rather than massive consolidation. Nath warned against excessive banking consolidation, asserting that a fragmented ecosystem of hundreds of strong, localized institutions is critical to serving India's vast unbanked population. Concluding on a highly optimistic note, the leaders declared that the Indian banking sector occupies a definitive "sweet spot," evolving effectively as a powerful force for inclusive economic growth. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)