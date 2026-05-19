Karnataka Rains: Bengaluru, Several Districts Brace For Hailstorms, Heavy Rain Orange, Yellow Alerts Issued

Karnataka Rains: Pre-monsoon activity has intensified across Karnataka, with the India Meteorological Department warning of heavy rain, hailstorms, and strong winds in Bengaluru and several southern districts over the next 24 hours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather alerts for several parts of Karnataka as pre-monsoon showers continue to strengthen across the state. Districts including Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Kodagu, Mandya, and Mysuru are expected to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, hailstorms, and strong winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kmph. Due to the possibility of severe weather conditions, these districts have been placed under an Orange Alert.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, and Tumakuru districts are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain with gusty winds of 40 to 50 kmph. The IMD has issued a Yellow Alert for these regions.

Apart from southern Karnataka, several coastal and northern interior districts may also experience unstable weather conditions. Parts of Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, and Kalaburagi are expected to receive rain along with gusty winds and thunderstorms.

The weather department stated that the widespread rainfall activity is part of the active pre-monsoon pattern currently affecting Karnataka. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as sudden weather changes may disrupt daily life in vulnerable areas.

The IMD has advised residents to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms. Waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic congestion are likely in urban centres, especially Bengaluru. Strong winds may also uproot trees and damage electricity poles, leading to temporary power disruptions.

People have been urged to stay indoors during storms, avoid unnecessary travel, and not take shelter under trees during lightning activity. Farmers have also been asked to move harvested crops stored in open areas to safer locations immediately, as hailstorms and heavy rain may damage agricultural produce.

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